‘Gentleman Jim’ had a kind, patient and caring nature

Jim Nugent

Jim Nugent Cherryvale Bay Estate died on the 31st August in Saint James Hospital after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. He was fondly referred to as “gentleman Jim” who had a kind, patient and caring nature, invariably immaculately groomed and was utterly devoted to his wife Eileen who sadly passed away in 2010.

They were a very close couple who spent and enjoyed most of their time together, and for that reason always were spoken of in the same breath as “Jim and Eileen,” never one without the other. In surely being reunited in their eternal reward through their faith that they adhered to and preciously held, offers a large comfort and consolation to his sisters and all Jim’s family.

He was born and reared in Cluan Enda, only a short distance from where he and Eileen set up their home in Bay Estate and lived happily there with neighbours and friends and family all close to them for the duration of their married life.

Jim was born in July 1948, the eldest and only son of Paddy and Blonnie. He was educated at the CBS and later Saint Mary’s college in town.

He worked in many establishments after leaving school before settling in Louth Council Council with his final position before retiring in 2012 in the county library where he was a well known and a helpful figure over many years.

He met up with the love of his life, Eileeen McArdle from Donaghmoyne, Kilkerley who was very well known and popular from her work as a manageress in the former Park Street branch of Dunnes Stores. They married in 1973.

They enjoyed wonderful travels together and holidays abroad. Jim subsequently transferred these exotic landscapes as well from the locality onto canvasses. He often painted images of his travels in the years that followed

He was a gifted and talented artist who exhibited paintings in various art exhibitions and he always deemed himself privileged to be a member of the local highly esteemed Artisan group.

His attention to detail and artistic observations were exceptional but like every gifted artist, Jim’s modesty would always play it down. He was a perfectionist and when giving the gift of a painting, he would say “it’s not great, but one of my better ones”. So those of us, who are lucky enough to have one of his paintings, know that a true perfectionist considered it “one of his better ones”.

It was one of a range of pastimes and interests that Jim possessed. He loved music and playing it, and was particularly fond of and listening to the music and songs of Jim Reeves.

He and Eileen were great animal lovers, with a great fondness of cats that they had as pets down the years. He was a kind and compassionate animal lover, and the old saying ran true for Jim ---- “you can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals”.

He played soccer in his youth on the green in Cluan Enda alongside future Dundalk players in the late Thomas Kelledy and Stephen Maguire, and from a young age was a regular spectator at the old Oriel Park. He continued through his life to follow the fortunes of the Lilywhites and during the difficult period of lockdown with Covid watching streamed televised games was one of the pleasant ways for Jim to while away the time.

A great companion, he was true gentleman with a very big heart and was kind and compassionate. Jim had a kind word for everyone and accepted everyone at face value. A great conversationalist with a sharp and edgy wit, he loved a good topical debate on current affairs, politics or football.

He was fortunate with and treasured the friendship and support of a group of loyal and close friends, who over the years he went out to socialise with and have a drink and a meal. They stayed in contact during Covid through telephone and social media, and when regulations relaxed went out for coffee together.

COVID, like for many people deprived him of personal interaction, but he adapted and looked forward to zoom calls and quizzes with friends, phone calls to family and kept in touch in a very changing world

Before his short illness, Jim enjoyed a full and active social life; he loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends, music events, gardening, attending art workshops, as well as reading.

He was an active member of the local Holy Family as a member of the choir and as a reader, as well as assisting with the parish finances.

Along with wife, Eileen, Jim was predeceased in a three year period by his parents, father Patrick in 2008 and his mother Blonnie in 2011. This was a heartbreaking for Jim’s family and friends and his death has left a huge void in their lives.

He is sadly missed by his surviving sisters, Marie Nugent, Anne Hegarty, Joan Savage, nieces, nephew, grand nieces and grand nephew, his cousin Terry Conlon and his many close friends.

During his funeral mass, main celebrant Father Derek Ryan spoke of the volume of people that Jim had helped in his work over the years to “acquire knowledge.” A tremendous gift to have and one that was quite evident in the stories told by various people who attended Jim’s funeral, who repeatedly acknowledged how helpful and patient he was when he worked in the library.

Jim was a wonderful character who will be missed and remembered by everyone who knew him as an honest, kind and compelling man. A man who had time for everyone, animal and human. A man who took solace in the simple things and it was always a pleasure to be in his company.

After reposing at Shevlin’s funeral home, Jim’s remains were brought to his sister Anne’s residence in Hawthorn Crescent to repose overnight. The funeral took place on Saturday the 3rd of September in Holy Family Church.

The remains were received by Father Ryan Administrator. Father Edwin McCallion SM, a long time friend of the family was the other concelebrant.

Gifts symbolising Jim’s life were brought to the altar by his niece Joanne, his grand nephew Evan and grand nieces Carla, Tess and Liv.

Readings were delivered by grand nephew Aidan and niece Niamh.

Prayers of intercession were led by Hugh, a long time friend, grand nephew Dean, grand nieces Erika and Kate, nephew Gerry, and cousins John and Anne Marie.

The offertory gifts were presented by sister in law Deirdre Clinton and husband Pat, while a Communion reflection was read by cousin John.

A very touching eulogy on Jim’s life was delivered by brother in law Martin.

The ceremony was enhanced by the beautiful music rendered by Roisin and Evelyn Crawley with organist Liz McConnon.

Month’s mind Mass will be offered for Jim as well as 12th anniversary Mass for wife Eileen on Sunday October 2nd at 10.30am in the Church of the Holy Family.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.