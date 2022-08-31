Friends of the late US journalist Gerry Fitzgerald gather in Louth

Gerald Arthur (Gerry) Fitzgerald of Washington Dc and formerly of Bolton Square, Drogheda who died on April 9th last aged 89, worked as a reporter and editor in a number of media outlets in the United States.

The eldest of three sons of Gerald A and Regina m (Ford) Fitzgerald, he attended Holy Cross and Georgetown before serving in the United States army at Heidelberg during the Korean conflict. He later earned his BA while working a variety of jobs and appearing in local theatre productions. He was also a reporting fellow at Columbia J School and then a reporter and editor for Aviation Daily, The Baltimore Sub, Associated Press, Religious News Service and Washington Post and was also founding editor of Kosmos magazine. As an independent journalist he travelled in the United States, Ireland, the Middle East and Africa.

He appreciated his many friends and enjoyed the time he spent sailing with fellow members of the Skerries Yacht Club. A man of many talents and had a great love of shopping and cooking. He took a particular pride in his Irisn roots, often recalling how he was a descendant of Owen Peter Mangan who emigrated to Lynn, Massachussets in 1869. While living in Ireland he participated in the Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) and urged on the formation of the Washington DC chapter of AVP in 2020. Hhis is many friends will miss his insight into Irish history, his sailing enthusiasms and his charming company.

During his time in Drogheda, he campaigned for the preservation of the old Bolton Square market place in Drogheda, part of the municipal landscape in that area.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Julianne Byrne, his brother David (Helen) Fitzgerald; his children, Michael Edmund Gerald (Beverly) Fitzsousa; Kimberly Anne Bieler (Mark Eberman); Desmond A L Bieler (Angeli Escalante); and his grandchildren Caroline, Elizabeth and Brian Fitzsousa, and Sean Bieler and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his brother Richard. Gerry’s ashes were laid to rest at Kearney Village in Co Down, a place that Gerry and his wife Julie both loved.

At a meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Drogheda attended by family and friends in person and online at St Peter’s Church of Ireland church hall on August 21st, Gerry’s wife Julie said that God was good to Gerry, growing up in a stable Irish-American family, his two brothers, his dog Shilah, with no material needs.

“His experience as a newspaperman enhanced his awareness of injustice and his empathy for those less fortunate. This led him to join the Friends meeting of Drogheda and the Friends Meeting of Washington where he persuaded the meeting to set up a chapter of the Alternatives to Violence Program which he had encountered and participated in in Ireland”. He was also active in securing housing for a group of African refugees, the so-called Lost Boys of Sudan. Earlier in New York, he helped found a discussion group devoted to reading and understanding the sources and resolutions of the Northern Ireland conflict.

Julie added that Gerry’s interest in religious practices and beliefs was wide-ranging and durable and she had learned to trust that Gerry’s instincts and interests would take her to places she would never found on her own. One amazing trip was to Konya in Central Turkey, one of the places that St Paul visited and described in the Acts of the Apostles. Later in their years in Ireland, Gerry loved finding out more about the borderlands between the Six Counties and the Republic and the forces at work there.