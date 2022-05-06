Fr Seamus Reihill died on 66th anniversary of priestly ordination

FR Seamus Reihill of the 1956 St Patrick’s Missionary Society class passed on Easter Sunday morning in the Care Unit in St Patrick’s, Kiltegan.

James Francis (Seamus) Reihill was born on September 25th 1930 to Patrick Reihill and his wife Agnes (née Breen) of Main Street, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh. He was one of a family of two girls and four boys.

Seamus made an immense contribution to the promotion programme of the Society in Scotland, England and Ireland.

He came from a family with a business background and he used all his business instincts for the benefit of the Society.

He was noted for his meticulous attention to detail. He was a wonderful host and many people have very fond memories of the hospitality they enjoyed when on a visit to Seamus. He had a wonderful smile of welcome.

When his health began to fail and his mobility became limited he moved to the Care Unit. He died peacefully on Easter Sunday morning, after taking a full part in the celebration of the Easter Triduum. It was the 66th anniversary of his priestly ordination.

He never allowed his poor health to prevent him from living as full a life as possible. He loved classical music and had a fine selection of CDs and DVDs.

He also enjoyed watching films. He was a keen card player and was playing ‘Patience’ up to two days before his death.

He had a life-long love of philately and accumulated an impressive collection of stamps over the years. He was very proud of his family and the feeling was mutual; he stayed close to them throughout his life and looked forward to the visits of his sister Mary and other members of his family.

He received his primary education at Irvinestown Primary School (1935-1943). He came south to the Republic of Ireland for his secondary education and boarded at St McCartan’s College, Monaghan, from 1943 to 1948.

He sat the Leaving Certificate in June 1948 and joined St Patrick’s Missionary Society the following September. After completing the Spiritual Year he went to St Patrick’s, Douglas, Cork and studied at University College Cork where he was awarded a BA degree in 1952.

He then returned to St Patrick’s College, Kiltegan, for a four year course in theology.

Seamus was ordained priest in St Mary’s Church, Killamoat, on Easter Sunday 1956. The ordaining prelate was Most Rev Patrick Cleary SSC, Exiled Bishop of Nancheng, China.

After ordination Seamus was appointed to the Diocese of Calabar where he would spend the next seven years.

After a few months in a parish he was assigned to St Mary’s Teacher Training College at Ediene near Abak, in the present Diocese of Ikot Ekpene. The Principal of the College was the late Fr Bill Mullally SPS. Seamus and Bill worked very well together. He then taught in a Commercial School at Opobo.

In 1963 Seamus had a very serious health issue which forced him home to Ireland for treatment.

At the end of the treatment he had no sight in his left eye and very little sight in his right eye. He was granted a dispensation from reading the Breviary by Bishop Thomas Keogh, the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin. Despite this very serious handicap Seamus got on with life and continued to live out his missionary vocation.

In early 1965 the Society opened a secondary school in Buchlyvie near Stirling in Scotland. The school was opened in order to offer education to young men who wanted to become priests but who, for one reason or another, had not completed their secondary education.

During the nearly forty years of its existence it helped educate 77 young men who went on to be ordained priests.

Seamus was appointed bursar at St Patrick’s College, Buchlyvie, in March 1965.

It would become his home for over thirty years.

As well as being bursar he also helped to establish the Society’s promotion programme in Scotland and founded the Used Stamps Project which continues in operation to this day and generates funds for the support of catechists on the missions.

Seamus was also very involved in the annual Open Day which drew thousands of Society supporters to Buchlvie and was a big day in the social calendar of the area as well as an important fund-raising event for the Society.

Seamus celebrated the Silver Jubilee of his ordination in April 1981 and shortly afterwards he was appointed to the Society’s Promotion House at Wexham Road, Slough; he was also appointed Superior for England and Wales for a three year period.

During his time in Slough Seamus was involved in moving the Society’s house from Wexham Road to a new premises at Eton Road near Datchet.

In 1986 Seamus was re-appointed to St Patrick’s College, Buchlyvie, and remained there as bursar until 2001.

In 2001 he was appointed to St Patrick’s, Kiltegan, where he would spend the rest of his life. In Kiltegan he worked in the Promotion Office for as long as his health permitted and continued his work in the Used Stamps Project with great devotion.

Seamus was predeceased by his sister Una, his brothers Patrick, Brian and John, his sisters-in-law Sally, Mary and Teresa and his brother-in-law Philip Mulligan.

He is survived by his sister Mary (Mulligan), his nieces, nephews and their families