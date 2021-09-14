Carmel enjoyed life and passions such as gardening, her pets and fashion

Carmel McKenna

1930-2021

Carmel McKenna passed away peacefully at home on 4 July 2021 at her residence, Green Road, Dromiskin.

Carmel’s passing was a mere 15 months after the death of her beloved husband, Pat. Both had a long and happy life on the Green Road.

Carmel was a kind and generous person to everyone she met and always enjoyed the company of visitors and relations to catch up on old times.

She had a great appreciation of the world around her and was always a great lover of nature. With great empathy, many is the hapless and injured creature she rescued, doing everything in her power to coax them back to life.

She loved her pet cats and dogs and invariably regaled her family with stories of their escapades.

Although busy with bringing up her family and supporting Pat in his work, there was nothing she enjoyed better than walking around her garden.

Plants, she had grown from cuttings, nurturing them through to maturity. Each and every shrub or rose had a story reminding her of a person or a place which brought back happy memories.

Carmel possessed a great eye for style and colour and kept up to date with the latest trends in ladies’ fashion. She enjoyed discussing these trends with her grand-daughters.

In latter years she enjoyed watching horse racing - more for the ladies’ fashion than the horse racing itself!

Carmel was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Kate Lynch, her brothers Ronan, Roger, Seán, and her sisters Maureen and Phyllis

She is survived by her sister Breege Breen, Blackrock and her brother -in-law Owen.

She is sadly missed by her family, Jim, Orla, Anthony and Aiden, by her son-in- law Charles and her daughters- in- law, Joan, Caroline and Briege. Carmel will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren of whom she was immensely proud and enjoyed their company to no end.

Following removal from her home, Carmel’s Requiem Mass was celebrated by Very Rev. Fr. Pat McEnroe in St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin on Tuesday 6 July.

Narrated by her grand-daughter Olive, the symbols representing important aspects of her life were brought to the altar by her grandchildren, Kate, Patrick and Claire.

The readings were by her sons Anthony and Aiden. Prayers of the Faithful were read by her grandchildren Áine, Patrick, Tom, Niall, Brian and Conor.

A reflection was read by her son, Jim.

Following the Requiem Mass, she was laid to rest in Dromiskin graveyard beside her beloved husband, Pat.