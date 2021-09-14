Ann was known for her glamorous appearance and was a talented actress

Ann Matthews

Ann Matthews, Walterstown, Knockbridge, who has passed away, was a lady dedicated to her family and home.

She died on 14 August 2021 following a very short illness.

Originally from Grange, Knockbridge, she was the youngest of six children of the late Patrick and Julia Watters, and was also predeceased by her brother, Johnny.

Ann attended Knockbridge National School after which she worked in a number of jobs.

Known for her glamorous appearance she won many beauty competitions and was a talented actress. She performed with Dundalk Group Players and took to the stage locally and further afield in Dublin, the Isle of Man and England.

Ann looked forward to holidays abroad to places such as Lanzarote, Portugal and, most recently, Tenerife which she loved and was one of her favourite destinations.

However, above all else Ann was dedicated to her family. She married John Matthews on 10 July 1998, and they had a family of three, sons Mark and John Paul and daughter Michelle.

Ann was so proud of the fact Michelle and her husband Aaron got picked and were married on ‘Don’t Tell The Bride’.

She enjoyed baking and cooking and seeing to her garden while her home always looked its best. She had only done up the kitchen shortly before passing away.

Ann is survived by her husband, John; sons, Mark and John Paul; daughter, Michelle; grandchildren, Rachel, Conor and Tegan; great-grandchild, Aoibhe Kate; brothers, Jamesie and Pat; sisters, Mary and Judy; son-in-law, Aaron; daughter-in-law, Karen; John Paul’s fiancée, Kirsty; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private funeral took place in St Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, on Tuesday 17 August. Fr Pat McEnroe, Parish Priest, Darver & Dromiskin officiated.

Readings were given by son-in-law Aaron and nephew Darren, while prayers of the faithful were led by Kirsty, Rachel, Tegan, Colleen and Jacqueline.

Gifts symbolising Ann’s life were brought to the altar.

Conor took up a family photo and Rachel a bunch of flowers in recognition of Ann and John renewing their wedding vows a week before she died. Tegan brought a jar of Nivea cream, an item Ann never did without.

A fitting eulogy was given by daughter-in-law Karen and a communion reflection by niece Karen.

The ceremony was enhanced by the beautiful singing of Paula Cooney.

Burial took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann’s Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated on Sunday 19 September at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge.