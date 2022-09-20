Louth Culture Night 2022 offers Lego, music, art and much much more

Ditch Witch Tara Tine will be telling stories in An Tain Arts Centre

Roisin Ward Morrow will be performing work she composed during her residency in the Droichead Arts Centre with Breifne Holohan

Louth culture vultures won’t be disappointed as Culture Night 2022 sees a full return of events in venues around the county.

There is something for everyone on Friday September 23rd as part of the Arts Council supported programme of free cultural activities for all ages.

Doors in venues throughout the county are opening late with special free events thanks to the support of the Arts Council and Louth County Council.

“Louth County Council is delighted to have a jam-packed programme of events planned for Friday 23rd September," says Arts Officer Moya Hodgers. “We would encourage all to come along and with the wide variety of free arts and culture events being Lego workshops, walking tours of murals, art exhibitions and story-telling are just some of the events taking place in Dundalk, Carlingford, Ardee and Drogheda.

DUNDALK

An Tain Arts Centre will be a hub of activity, with Chinese lantern making for children, story-telling workshops by Ditch Witch Tara Tine, face-painting, an open mic night with An Tain Arts Centre’s School of Music, Grow Music, Slow sessions for aspiring traditional musicians with Brendan McCreanor, and a late night gallery opening with artist-in-residence Lijuan Quillian, whose exhibition ‘A Point in the Circle’ features work she made during her summer residency.

Bo Studios in Chapel Street, home to ceramicists Etaoin O’ Reilly and Olivia Hill, mixed media artist, David Callan and fashion designer and printmaker Blathnaid McClean, will also be opening the doors of their workspace so that members of the public can get an insight into how they make their work.

Dundalk Library is opening after hours for a Culture Night celebration, with world- renowned storyteller Niall de Burca will provide a hilarious and memorable storytime for families at 4pm. This will be followed by an evening of traditional music and songs with our library musicians and guests. The event is free and open to all. To book Tel 042 9353190 or Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

There’s Lego workshops for children in the County Museum at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm, booking required, while later that evening, Dundalk soprano Sarah McCourt will give a recital in the AV Theatre at 7.30pm.

Creative Spark Downtown Hub are giving presentations on the Culture United Project, Creative Schools Funding and FabLab for Education from 3.45pam to 5.30pm.

This will be followed by a walking tour of the SEEK murals and buffet at 5.30pm.

GROW Remote are hosting a demonstration in screen printing and laser cutting at 7pm, and there will be workshops on printmaking and learning with Lego for teachers.

Booking required for the full event.

There will be a showcase of African Culture in Dundalk Youth Centre from 4pm to 9pm.

Dundalk Outcomers are hosting an evening of music and spoken word from the LGBTQ+ community from 7pm.

The daring 1922 escape from Dundalk Gaol which saw 105 prisoners ( mostly members of the Fourth Northern Division and their commander Frank Aiken) were freed following a bombing of the boundry wall on the Ardee Rd, will be recalled in The Oriel Centre​​​​​​​. Family members of the former escapees will be in attendance at this unique cultural expression of film, traditional music, song and dance- with some inputs along the way!​​​​​​​

CARLINGFORD

A very special evening of cultural connections takes place in the Carlingford Heritage Centre, when Culture Connect and opera singer E​​​​​​​velyn Bourt​​​​​​​on of Opera Unleshed present a concert of Irish​, African, and operatic music. This unique fusion will ​​​​​​​include a performance of new work by new work by John Bielenberg by top international artists and newly formed choirs.

ARDEE

The Friends of Ardee Bog are inviting people to join them at the Bog Cafe, in the Old Church, John Street for a host of activities from 4pm, including paper making and story-collecting, a bog garden walking tour with Fiona Cawley, film screenings, poetry by Nuala Leonard, bingo, a ‘Turfman of Ardee’ open mic night, raffles and games. For further details see www.ardeebog.org

DROGHEDA

There will be big celebrations in Drogheda with the launch of the new Borrowed Ground Studios, with talks by the five resident artists, Vivienne Byrne, Brian Hegarty, Kieran McNulty, Rodney Thornton and Dee Walsh, from 6pm to 9pm.

Explore the Boyneside town’s murals with the DRAWDA Urban Arts Trail walking tour with mythologist Anthony Murphy and storyteller Grainne Rafferty at 6pm and 8pm.

Scottish musician and sound artists Orla Wren has curated five mini films which are being shown on monitors at five locations in Drogheda at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm.

Dromiskin musician Roisin Ward Morrow will be joining forces with Brefine Holohan in Droichead Arts Centre.

Visit www.droichead.com for further information and booking.

There’s music, art and food in the Highlane​​​​​​​s Gallery. ​​​​​​Drogheda Traditional Singers will be performing from 3pm to 6.30pm., followed by Kern ​​​​​​​at 6.30pm​​​​​​​.

Dr Yvonne Scott will deliver an illustrated lecture on Mainie Jellett’s Coastal Scene with Path and her intriguing practice and process.

If you fancy some tasty nibbles to keep you fuelled while enjoying Culture Night, Five Good Things Cafe have a special tasting plates menu from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

See www.highlanes.ie for bookings

Visitors to Millmount can take part in adult craft​​​​​​​ workshops, ​​​​​​​there will be by local author Nicola Pierce and the​​​​​​​ Drogheda Museum and Mortello Tower will be open from 6pm to 9pm.

H​​​​​​​ands 4 Unity are inviting people of all cultural backgrounds to get together and celebrate tehir diversity in St Peter’s Churhc from 4pm to 8pm.

Drogheda Library is hosting story-telling with Donal from 4pm to 5pm.