Louth Craftmark artists blooming in Botanic Gardens

Louth Craftmark member Tracey McVerry with her piece 'Flight of Souls' at the Sculpture in Context exhibition in the National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin

Louth Craftmark members Tracey McVerry and Mel Bradley are among over 140 artists whose work is on display in the wonderful setting of the National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, as part of the 36th Sculpture in Context exhibition.

The exhibition, hosted by the OPW, sees works displayed throughout the 50 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, allowing visitors to discover sculpture in the most unexpected and surprising places. Visitors can enjoy the smaller sculptures exhibited throughout the glasshouses and in the Gallery upstairs in the Visitor Centre.

Tracey McVerry, who works from her White Rock Glass Studios in South Armagh, is delighted to have two pieces in the exhibition.

"I’ve been aware of the exhibition since 1998 but this is the first time I had the confidence to apply,” she says, adding that lockdown gave her the space to develop new works.

Her two pieces are’ Flight of Souls’, which is displayed in the Irish wildlife garden, while’ Ancestors’ Mantle’ is in the Gallery in the Visitor Centre.

“Our ancestors are always present,’ she says. ‘Their spirit and their energy influence and shape our very being. We are their legacy, their story tellers, we are their proof of existence. The relationship we each have to their footprints in this land is unique. What is certain, is that their presence is felt.”

“Flight of Souls celebrates their light, their energy and their strength. This piece, which was created during lockdown 2020 after the death of my father allowed the time and energy to reflect on the importance of acknowledging those who have went before us and the legacy they have left behind.”

She says that her father was “ an inspirational man with a huge heart and embracing appetite for life. He loved his family, his friends, his work, his home place and most of all, the humble and rye humoured craic of South Armagh.

“He instilled in us a great sense of belonging and pride, in who we are and where we are from. He was a force to be reckoned with and the lose of his physical presence being heartfelt every day, but, his spiritual presence and strength is everlasting, with a colourful light whispering on the early morning breeze breathing his comfort, strength and reassurance always.”

Of Ancestors Mantle, she says “Our ancestors are the backbone of who we are. They walked this land, they toiled its sod, told their stories, they lived, they loved and left their mark. They are the pull that keeps us grounded to this place, they are the yearn to make, to repurpose, to recreate and remember how deeply rooted we are to home.

‘An assembly of selected objects lost to time, manipulated and worked by hand and nature brought together to tell a story. Weathered Black Thorn, already sculpted by time, a small piece of a cast iron bed head and layered cast glass, marry to offer a gentle mantel for each to rest.”

Tracey exhibits regularly with Louth Craftmark, taking part in their group shows and annual Christmas Fair.

She is also showing work in a new exhibition the Island Arts Centre, Lisburn.

Drogheda artist, who Mel Bradley works from her studio in Millmount, Drogheda is best known for her textile art and also exhibits with Louth Craftmark, most recently in the Louth Craftmark Connective 22 exhibition in Millmount.

Her work for Sculpture in Context sees her using the print technique of Cyanotype to create images of decayed leaves, sea glass, pottery and antique lace, worn and ripped, on the six silk panels that make up ‘Vestige’.

“I collect things,” she says “ I am drawn to picking up beautiful and discarded objects whether broken, decayed or torn. It's like treasure to me. I wonder about the people who made these items. How do these once loved objects appear in random places or get washed up on the beach? What stories do they tell? I also collect dried leaves, seaweeds, flowers and fossils.”

‘Vestiage’ can be seen in the Visitors’ Centre Gallery.

Sculpture in Context can be viewed in the Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin until October 7th, is free of charge and open daily.