Louth Covid-19 rates still higher in the south of the county

COVID-19 infections remain higher in the south of the county, although the number of new cases has dropped.

The latest figures show that the Drogheda Urban local electoral area recorded the highest infection rate in Louth in the 14 days up to December 6th, with 407 new cases. This gives a 14 day incidence rate of 1,472 cases per 100,000 of population, which is down from ltakes in Clogherhead and Termonfeckin, with 258 cases, giving an incidence rate of 1,443 cases per 100,000.

The situation remained steady in the Ardee area, which recorded 347 cases, leading to an incidence rate of 1,371 per 100,000 cases. It has the lowest infection rate in the county for the second week in a row.

Dundalk-South, which takes in Blackrock, Knocbridge, and Sheelagh, recorded an increase, with 463 cases leading to an infection rate of 1,427 cases per 100,000, compared to 1,391 cases per 100,000 last week.

There was a slight increase in the Dundalk-Carlingford, with 358 cases, giving an infection rate of 1,399 cases per 100,000, up from 1,397 the previous week.

Meanwhile, the HSE vaccination clinic at the Fairways Hotel is open today (Friday) from 9.15am to 12.15pm for boosters for those aged 60 to 69 years and from 1pm to 4pm for healthcare workers over 30 years only.