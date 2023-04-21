Louth cousins take home globes from World Irish Dancing Championships

Daragh Roddy, Lordship, who won the under 18 mens title at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Montreal with his cousin Oisin Lennon who was placed third. Photo Facebook

First cousins Daragh Roddy and Oisin Lennon brought home coveted globes when they were placed 1st and 3rd respectively in the under 18 men’s competition at the World Irish Dancing championships in Montreal, Canada..

The boys are continuing a strong family tradition set and their success was celebrated by the Roddy and Lennon families whose names are synonymous with Irish dancing in Dundalk and further afield.

Three generations of the family gathered on stage as Daragh was crowned World Champion in a phenomenal competition of over 50 young men from all over the world, with his cousin Oisín Lennon in third place.

Daragh, also won the u 18 All Ireland Championships in Killarney earlier this year, setting an Irish record by becoming the third generation of the family to do so.

The son of Pat and Helena Roddy, Pat dances with his aunt Niamh Roddy Murphy.

Oisin, meanwhile dances with Scoil Rince Mona Ni Rodaigh, and was one of the school’s 13 young dancers who travelled to the Worlds.

“We had 22 dancers who qualified to participate but for many reasons only 13 made the trip to Montreal” said Móna. “We had one young lad, Tadhg Traynor, unfortunately roll his ankle on the stage but 12 of our 13 dancers came home with medals, we’re incredibly proud of them all”.

Starting the week off strong was Caoilfhionn O’Reilly who placed an incredible 11th place and a prestigious ‘World Medal’ in the u11 girls. Cara Mc Clean took home yet another World Medal having placed 15th u13 and Annie Henry finished a fantastic 29th.

Ceallach Mackin rounded off the world medals with an impressive 18th place u16 and following closely behind were Layla Kieran, Amy Preston & Ciara Brennan. Simon Clarke, also u16 finished an admirable 12th place.

Towards the end of the week the more senior dancers lit up the stage in Montreal with Cliona Sheridan, Holly McAlevey and Orna Colton all receiving finalists medals.

It was a week to remember and a fantastic opportunity for these young, local dancers to showcase their hard work on a world stage.

“This was an unusual championships for our school as we didn’t bring any céilí teams to compete, having won 4 titles last year. We hope to bring the teams to the 2024 championships, which will be held in Glasgow next Easter” said Móna.

Dancers from the McGee School of Irish Dance also travelled to Canada. Brendan Carolan brought home a globe, finishing 3rd in the U 12 boys, while Una McGeough, and Penny Moffett were final recall medalists, with and Lily Shields won a U 16 medal.