Louth couple celebrate incredible seven stone weight loss

A Louth couple shed an incredible seven stone together, after being inspired to lose weight and get healthy for their foster children.

Laura and Kevin Byrne from Knockbridge say they have “more energy than ever” after the combined seven stone two pounds weight loss.

“It began for me last year when I learned my cholesterol and blood pressure were both high. I knew I had to start getting healthy, and went back to the Slimming World, which had helped me lose weight before.”

Like most people, she admits to “falling off the wagon” and seeing her weight creep up.

"I just felt I couldn’t make any excuses any more, I had to look after my health, as I needed to be able to keep up with the boys.”

It didn’t take long, she adds, until she saw the pounds starting to come off.

"When I went back to group I just realised how much food you can actually eat, and that it’s really not about starving yourself, you really won’t be hungry at all when you’re on plan.”

Read More

The biggest challenge she faced was “making two dinners, as my husband just wasn’t interested at all in following Slimming World at the beginning.”

But, their combined desire to get back to a healthy weight, and “have the energy to run around after the two boys” saw them set a goal.

"Kevin has been amazing, he’s lost four and a half stone in the last year, and is really loving the wide range of foods he can eat. He’s the biggest fan of Slimming World now!”

Laura has lost two stone nine pounds, and has been able to maintain the healthy weight throughout this year.

"It has meant so much to have everyone in the house on board, that support really means so much. We also went to group together which helped a lot.”

"For me, as well as being more prepared, and focusing on how to cook things, it was also about the small things, like walking the boys to school rather than getting into the car. they love to scoot the whole way there, and it’s a good opportunity for me to get some exercise in.”

The transformation to both their image and health had an added bonus for Kevin, says Laura.

"He has a Clare jersey, which is of real sentimental value to his family. He’s had it for so long, but I never saw it on him as it didn’t fit. The other day he came down the stairs wearing it, and I could just see how much it meant to him.”

Choosing clothes from her own wardrobe has “gotten so much easier, as I don’t have to worry about stuff fitting any more, it’s a dream to try things on that I couldn’t have wore before.”

Along with the weight loss boost Laura has also had a career change, as she took over as a Slimming Consultant at the Blackrock group.

"I’m really enjoying it, working with other people on their journey, and it’s continuing to keep me on track too!”