Louth County Council welcomes €150million Vacant Homes Action Plan

Louth County Council, which received plaudits for its work in buying vacant houses and repairing them to add to its housing stock, has welcomed the announcement of Vacant Homes Action Plan.

Details of the plan, which provides a €150 million fund for local authorities to tackle vacancy and dereliction, were announced by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD.

A spokesperson for Louth County Council stated that the local authority had previously “engaged in an extensive vacant homes acquisition programme which resulted in 98 units being acquired and brought back into habitable use.”

The Council secured these units through the Compulsory Purchase Order process. Many of the houses acquired were in very poor condition and some were derelict. The processes involved were complex and discussions are ongoing with the Department regarding close out of this programme in Louth.

The initiative had been praised nationally and cited as an example for other local authorities of a way in which they could help tackle the housing crisis.

“The Council is pleased that the Vacant Homes Action Plan has been launched and is in preparation to restart the initiative for the return of vacant homes to habitable use in the county,” confirmed the spokesperson.

Launching the Vacant Homes Action Plan and new URDF call for proposals today, Minister O’Brien said: “The most efficient home to deliver is one that already exists. I want vacant properties in cities, towns and villages across the country to become homes – giving people the opportunity to live and participate in their local communities.

"The Vacant Homes Action Plan I launched today outlines the real progress the Government is making in addressing vacancy and details the upcoming measures that will bring even more vacant properties back into use. The new €150 million URDF call for proposals will help local authorities transform vacant and derelict buildings and sites in order to revitalise and regenerate our cities and large towns, and deliver more housing.

“Our department has begun a new six-week advertising campaign on supports for converting vacant property into homes,” said Minister of State with responsibility for Planning and Local Government, Kieran O’Donnell TD

" A range of supports exist for people who want to sell, lease or buy a vacant property. People can also convert certain vacant commercial properties into up to nine residential units without planning permission. I would encourage people visit gov.ie/vacancy to read more.”

The plan comes under the third round of funding support under Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) offering funding to local authorities for projects to activate vacant properties and derelict sites