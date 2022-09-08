Louth County Council to submit business plan for Narrow Water Bridge

Work began last month at the site of the new Narrow Water Bridge.

Louth County Council is to submit a business plan for Narrow Water Bridge as the next step in seeing the long-awaited project linking both sides of Carlingford Lough completed, councillors were told at the Dundalk Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Antoin Watters commended the council for the works done so far and wondered what was the situation regarding further funding.

He was told that there was sufficient funding to bring the project to tender. The next step sees the local authority forwarding the business cases for the bridge to the Department ‘fairly soon’.

There are a number of steps which the council has to go through to get approval to go to tender, and when they get the figures back from the Department, these will feed back into the business case.