Louth County Council to open book of condolences for Pte Sean Rooney

A book of condolences is being opened by Louth County Council for for Private Seán Rooney. Pte Rooney was killed in the Lebanon on active duty while undertaking Peace keeping duties with the 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), while three other soldiers were injured.

The 23 year-old was a past pupil of Gael Scoil Dun Dealgan in Muirhevnamor and the Marist Secondary School and is well known and mourned by many friends and family in Dundalk town and area.

Having joined the Irish Defence Forces in March 2019, Private Rooney’s home unit is the 27 Infantry Battalion, Aiken Barracks, Dundalk. He quite recently served overseas with the 119th Battalion UNIFIL. He comes from a family with very strong connections to both the 27th Infantry Battalion and Aiken Barracks and who are hugely respected in the Community.

The book of condolence will be opened initially in County Hall, Dundalk by the Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Cllr Conor Keelan and Chief Executive Joan Martin early this afternoon

Both a physical book and an online book will be opened to allow all who wish to do so to pay their respects.

Physical Books of condolences will then later this afternoon be opened in each of Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk Municipal Districts by respective Cathaoirligh Cllrs Paula Butterly, Michelle Hall and Kevin Meenan, and all will be available for members of the public to sign in County Hall, Dundalk, Dundalk Town Hall, Ardee Library and Tholsel Drogheda

“Aiken Barracks is an integral part of Dundalk town’s past and present. The town is in shock at the loss of Seán Rooney a young man with so much to give,” the Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan said. “My sincere sympathies go to his family both here and in Donegal, his army family and all in Dundalk who knew him and will miss him.”

The Chief Executive of Louth County Council Joan Martin offered sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Pte Rooney.

She also expressed condolences “to all those serving past or present in Aiken Barracks who will feel this loss immensely. Louth County Council holds close ties with Óglaigh na hÉireann in Aiken Barracks, and we are aware of the deep bond soldiers there have with each other. They are more than just colleagues, they are family. My thoughts are also with those other soldiers injured in the attack and particularly Trooper Shane Kearney who we all hope and pray will recover well.”