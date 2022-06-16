Louth County Council to meet with residents of Congress Avenue

Louth County Council will meet with Cllr Pio Smith and residents of Congress Avenue.

Louth County Council is preparing to meet with Cllr Pio Smith and residents of Congress Avenue to review the road system in the estate.

Residents have called for a one way system to be implemented as a result of parked cars and dangerous driving.

This was brought before the Council by Cllr Smith at previous meetings, and at June’s Borough meeting he sought an update.

Mark Johnson, Senior Engineer for Louth County Council said, the potential plans will see a one way system put in place, with cars travelling from North to South.

However, once the meeting takes place, the Council will then have to move through the legal process of advertising the new plans, along with the invitation of submissions from the public.