Louth County Council takes gold and silver at LAMA Awards

Mary Deerey, Cathaoirleach Cllr. Pio Smith and Anna Marie McKeown with the Disability and Inclusion Silver award for the Super Connectors

John Murphy and Marcella Reynolds from Louth Library Service with Marty Morrissey after winning the Best Business Working with the Community gold award for the Housebound Service.

Louth County Council picked up two awards at the Community & Council Awards 2021 for two initiatives launched during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Council’s Housebound Service, launched during lockdown, won the gold award for Best Business Working with the Community, while its Super Connectors project took silver in the category for Best Disability Access & Inclusion Initiative.

The Housebound Service was launched by Louth Libraries for those who were isolating or cocooning during the first lockdown in spring 2020.

Set up in May 2020, the Housebound Service provides those who are cocooning, or who cannot get to their local branch library, the opportunity to be able to enjoy books, DVDs, audiobooks, and CD without having to visit the library. Members can simply phone 042 935 3190, email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie, or contact their local branch with their requests, and they will be quickly and safely delivered right to their door. A rota ensures that every corner of the county is covered over a four week period.

Although library branches are now back open to the public, the Housebound Service remains an important and extremely popular facet of the library’s offerings. Having started with just seventeen borrowers across the county, the Housebound Service quickly blossomed and has made almost 1,700 deliveries to date.

The Super Connectors saw the local authority joining forces with the Louth Public Participation Network, the Louth Community Call Forum , Louth Age Friendly and Healty Louth to encourage schoolchildren to become 'super connectors’ for their grandparents and other elderly relatives so that they could use technology to keep in touch with their families and friends during the pandemic.

This initiative was led by Mary Deery, the Council's Age-Friendly Co-Ordinator, who recently retired.

There were over 160 nominations received for the awards, which are now in their 15th year.

Following an in-depth judging process over 100 projects nationwide from 30 counties were shortlisted across 24 categories.

The awards, which were presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA , took place at a black-tie event hosted by RTE's Marty Morrissey on Saturday night in the Crowne Plaza, Dublin Airport