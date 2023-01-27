Louth County Council spent €6.7million on retrofitting homes in past two years

Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin is briefed on the retrofitting work by Project Manager, Edel O’Neill, Executive Engineer and members of the Housing Technical team. Also pictured are Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services, Gerard Savage, Assistant Engineer, and Pat Casey, Housing Supervisor

Louth County Council have spent €6.7 million on retrofitting 228 local authority houses over the past two years.

This is part of a ten-year programme that aims at retrofitting older housing stock under the Energy Efficiency Retrofit Programme launched in 2021 as part of the Housing for All initiative. The scheme aims to bring up the energy efficiency of local authority stock to a minimum energy rating of B2, resulting in warmer more energy efficent homes.

This sees houses being retrofitted with the latest energy efficiency technologies including improved insulation, air to heat pumps and ancillary heating and water management systems. The installation of new window and door units is also a feature of the retrofit programme in many of the houses.

Louth County Council Project Manager, Edel O’Neill, Executive Engineer confirmed the completion of 64 retrofit homes in 2021 at a cost of €1.7 million. There were a further 164 homes retrofitted in 2022 at a cost of €5 million.

“The improvements mean a warmer, cleaner, and more efficient home with a single utility bill. The improvements have meant no more carrying and storing of solid fuel products. No messy cleaning of open fireplaces and an all-round improvement in the comfort for those living in the houses,” she said.

Plans for 2023 are at an advance stage with specialist contractors already engaged to commence work once final approval of funding for the 2023 scope of works is finalised by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Speaking of the success of the scheme the Director of Services for Social Development, Paddy Donnelly outlined some of the learnings the team have gained from the first two years of the scheme.

“These include the management of energy credits that the scheme generates, which are a tangible benefit realised by the Council from the chosen Obligated Parties. Such is the success that the team plan in collaboration with energy and construction partners and with the cooperation of the tenants to retrofit an estimated 250 homes in 2023.”

This will result in the Council retrofit all its existing stock to a below B2 rating within the period of the ten-year programme.