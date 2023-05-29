Louth County Council signs contract for eleven new homes in Dundalk

The contractor for eleven homes in the Muirhevnamor infill project has been appointed. Photo shows Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan, Joan Martin Chief Executive Louth County Council, Colin Callan, MD of CJ Callan Ltd., (Back L-R), Brendan McArdle, Assistant Engineer Louth County Council, Padraig Judge, Senior Engineer Louth County Council, Sinead Thackaberry, Van Dijk Architects and Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services, Louth County Council.

Louth County Council has appointed a contractor eleven new houses in Muirhevnamor, Dundalk as part of an infill housing project.

Ardee-based CJ Callan Construction Ltd has been appointed as contractor to build the eleven new houses, including a one-bedroom bungalow, 3 two-bedroom bungalows and 7 two storey three-bedroom houses.

One of the bungalows was designed with input from a HSE Occupational Therapist report detailing specific needs of a local family.

All of the eleven new units will have a BER A energy rating, with additional benefits to tenants including a heat pump system. These measures will lead to reduced energy costs for tenants at this new Muirhevnamor development.

The houses will be built on three different infill sites located in the Muirhevnamor estate, north of Tom Bellew Avenue, which currently consist of undeveloped land with a mixture of grass and hard surfacing.

Work on the scheme is set to get underway in July 2023, with an estimated completion date in September 2024.

“We in Louth County Council are delighted to see the commencement of this infill housing scheme and having worked with these Contractors on previous schemes I am confident that the houses will be delivered in a timely fashion.” Louth County Council Chief Executive, Joan Martin.

“The construction of this new social housing scheme in Muirhevnamor will help towards delivering the targets set under Louth County Council Housing Delivery Action Plan as per the Governments ‘Housing For All’ strategic plan,” Director of Services, Paddy Donnelly said.