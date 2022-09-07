Louth County Council signs agreement to commence Phase 1 of Drogheda’s Northern Cross Route

The Chief Executive of Louth County Council Joan Martin has announced the signing of a Licence for Road Works by ‘PANCR Developments Limited’, which allows for construction of Phase 1 of the long-awaited Port Access Northern Cross Route, along with other necessary infrastructure works including water services.

The poject is being delivered by the Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo) on behalf of PANCR Developments Ltd. and is being funded by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. Clonmel Enterprises have been appointed as Main Contractor.

Discussions on the project have been ongoing between the Chief Executive Joan Martin and PANCR Developments Ltd for some time.

The project, known as PANCR Phase 1, will cover a new stretch of road from the Rosehall Roundabout to the proposed Ballymakenny Road Roundabout, together with the realignment of Twenties Lane and remaining upgrades to the Ballymakenny Road. Construction is planned to commence shortly.

“Having dealt with this project and explored every option to progress it over the last 20 years, I am delighted to finally see such positive progress following very complex and often difficult discussions and negotiation,” said Ms Martin.

“Our success with progressing the signing of a licence for works on this phase of the project represents an innovative mechanism for large infrastructural delivery and follows years of disappointment in not securing government funding. It is intended that once built, the success of Phase 1 will be pivotal in attracting future funding and investment in the route which will firmly strengthen Drogheda as a Regional Growth Centre as set out in the National Planning Framework.”

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed the news.

“This first phase of works will lay the groundwork for major development in the area, my focus now will be to ensure that any largescale housing or economic development must also be matched by the provision of community and recreational facilities.,” said Deputy O’Dowd. “The project which has seen very frustrating delays and strategic bumps is finally close to commencement which will come as a great relief to many in the town.

Local TD Ged Nash said it is positive, however, Louth County Council is correct to highlight their disappointment at the failure of the project to receive government backing through departmental funding.

"The only applications for funding from the Council were made in recent years. At a time of plenty, a time of prosperity, our calls for government funding fell on deaf ears,” said Deputy Nash.

“This is an innovative approach adopted by the developers, because it had to be, in the absence of State funding. It is highly ironic however that much of the funding will come from the Irish Strategic Investment Fund – a Fund that’s resourced by we the taxpayer.”