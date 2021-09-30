Louth County Council seeks permission to build 93 homes at Mount Avenue

Louth County Council has lodged a Part 8 planning application seeking permission to build 93 homes at Mount Avenue.

The Housing Section of the Council has made a Part 8 application for 93 residential units and all associated/ancillary works on lands at Mount Avenue, total area of site 2.83 hectares.

The development comprises 3 three-bed single storey dwellings (bungalows); 2 two-bed single storey dwellings (bungalows); 21 two-bed two storey dwellings; 26 three-bed two storey dwellings; 9 four-bed two storey dwellings; Duplexes: 4 two-bed ground floor apartments with 4 three-bed two storey Maisonette units over; Duplexes: 12 three-bed two storey Maisonette units with 12 one-bed apartments over; all associated road works, boundaries, utilities and services, landscaping and ancillary site development works.

Meanwhile, PJ & EJ Doherty Ltd has applied for permission for (a) site excavation works to facilitate the proposed development at Greengates, Blackrock, to include general site preparation works. (b) The provision of a total of 15. residential dwellings which will consist of the following unit mix: 2 three-bed semi-detached dwellings (house type 2a), 4 three-bed semi-detached dwellings (house type 2b), 2 three-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block type 1), 4 two-bed terrace dwellings (terrace block type 1), 1 two-bed terrace dwelling (terrace block type7), 1 three-bed terrace dwelling (terrace block type7) and 1 two-bed terrace dwelling (terrace block type7).

(c) Provision of associated car parking. (d) Use of and upgrade works to existing access from Cocklehill Road with associated works to facilitate vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access. (e) Provision of internal access roads, footpath and open space area to include all hard and soft landscape works with public lighting, planting and boundary treatments to include boundary walls, fencing and railings (f) Provision of 1 ESB substation. (g) Internal site works and attenuation systems to include a hydrocarbon and silt interceptor on the storm network prior to discharge to the adjacent watercourse. (h) All ancillary site development/construction works to facilitate foul, water and services networks for connection to the existing foul, water, gas, and ESB networks.