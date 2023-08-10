Louth County Council seeking public’s view on Local Property Tax

Louth County Council is asking people for their views on Local Property Taz

Louth County Council is inviting people across the county to share their views on any proposal to increase or decrease the rate of Local Property Tax (LPT) in Louth.

The local authority is welcoming written submissions from the public regarding the potential effects of varying the basic rate of Local Property Tax on businesses, individuals and local authority services.

Local authority elected members may vary the basic rate of the Local Property Tax within its own area by a maximum of +/-15%.

The public consultation is taking place ahead of September’s meeting of the council, at which councillors will have to decide whether to change the basic rate or to leave it the same.

The Council says that “As the majority of households in the county are set in the lowest band of LPT, a maximum increase of 15% would raise household tax by just €13.50 per annum. For households in the highest LPT bracket, which make up just 4.3% of properties in the county, an LPT increase of €74.25 per annum would be incurred.

The money collected under the Local Property Tax contributes towards the cost of providing a range of local council services including but not limited to, libraries, public lighting, road maintenance, housing services, fire services, supporting community initiatives, dealing with illegal dumping and littering, beach management and tourism development initiatives.

Submissions must be received by Friday August 25 and can be sent by email to lptsection@louthcoco.ie or by post to Local Property Tax, Finance Section, Louth County Council, County Hall, Millennium Centre, Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, Co Louth.