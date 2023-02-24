Louth County Council says work on monument for Angels’ Plot in Dowdallshill cemetery is progressing

Louth County Council is being urged to carry out promised work to erect a memorial for babies who have died during pregnancy or are stillborn and to refurbish the existing Angel’s Plot in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk.

Craig Corr, who highlighted the issue after he and his wife lost a baby through a miscarriage in April 2022, says the local authority has yet to carry out works which it had promised to do,

He says that there was a meeting between a representative of the Miscarriage Association of Ireland and a Council engineer before Christmas at which it was agreed that a new memorial stone would be put in place and the existing plot refurbished.

However, there has been no progress since then, he says.

‘The headstone is ready and I can’t understand what the delay is. It’s got going to cost thousands to refurbish the small Angels Plot and to put the memorial beside it. People can have a headstone erected within a couple of months of a buriel so I don’t know why it is taking so long.”

In a statement, Louth County Council confirmed that “following a meeting with the Miscarriage Association of Ireland, the availability to the council of a memorial stone from the association for placement at Dowdallshill was agreed, the location for its installation adjacent to the existing (no longer in use) Angels’ plot and memorial at Dowdallshill was confirmed, and the nature of the preparatory work i.e. to match the base and surround of the existing memorial was also agreed.

“This work and the procurement is now queued for implementation.”