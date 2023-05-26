Louth County Council reveal 2023 Arts grants recipients

Zoe Conway and John McIntyre have received a grant to assist with the staging of Feile na Tana.

Details of the arts grants awarded by Louth County Council under the Arts Acts have been revealed.

The successful applicants are: Leonora Reilly, €500 towards the 2023 Louth Plein Air Art Festival to take place in Carlingford and Clogherhead; Aoife Ward, €1,000 towards creating a new body of painted works for a solo exhibition; S.O.N.G, €1,000 towards providing workshops and training from West End performers for the cast of ‘Les Miserables’; Laurence McKeown, €2,750 towards a film and photography project; Shane Clarke €2,500 towards the recording of a new album; Jackie Hudson Lawlor €2,500 towards a new solo exhibition; Paul Woods,€1,000 towards a new exhibition; Frank Kelly €2,500 towards a short film; Dundalk Writers Group,€400 towards a literary event; Feile na Tana, €3,500 towards the 2024 festival; Harp Ireland €1,600 for events on Harp Day in October; Carlingford Heritage Centre, €3,000 for summer music series; Fiona Ashe, €1,800 towards a feature film; Boyne Music Festival,€2,500 towards the annual music series; Rosa Corcoran/Sean Corcoran €3,000 towards a new music series in Drogheda; Sarah McCourt €600 towards a concert; Robin Matthews GRAND €2,100 towards recording an album; Ciaran Dunbar €1,500 towards photography project; Darren Thornton, €1,500 towards a film documentary; Stephen J McArdle €1,000 towards a new music project.

Under the Artist Bursaries Scheme. awards of €600 were awarded to established artists Declan Kelly, Barry Finnegan, Brian Hegarty, Barry Hoey, Susan Connolly, Jack Hogan and David Callan, while awards of €400 were awarded to emerging artists Emmet Kirk, Ellen Edwards, Niamh McGee, Clara Kumagai, Leanne Finnegan and Fintan Harmon,

Two bursaries for a residency at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre were awarded to visual artist Jenny Slater writer Jackie McCarrick.

The scholarship for the Drama League of Ireland Summer School was awarded to Natalia Pryczkowska.