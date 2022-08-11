Louth County Council remind dog owners, your dog’s poop, always pick it up

Louth County Council have launched the dog fouling awareness campaign ‘Help Scally be a good boy!’

"Dog owners everywhere know they need to pick up after their dogs, but the issue of dog fouling is still one that plagues our county,” said Conor Keelan, Cathaoirleach Louth County Council.

To highlight the issue of dog fouling, the local authority has developed a new campaign to remind dog owners to pick up after their pup wherever they are.

The campaign features the adorable “Scally” the dog in a series of videos which highlight the consequences of not picking up the poop. Whether under the cover of darkness, in a field or on the beach remember, “Your dog’s poop could end up anywhere! Always Pick it up!”

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Cllr. Keelan, said “Louth County Council continues to look for innovative ways to help combat the ongoing issue of dog fouling. We hope this campaign encourages dog owners to act responsibly and dispose of their dog’s waste properly.”

Failure to pick up after your dog is an offence under the Litter Management Act 1997 - 2009 and could result in an on-the-spot fine of up to €150 and a court fine of up to €3,000.