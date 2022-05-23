Louth County Council recognise volunteers during COVID-19 pandemic

Eamon Cooney of Drogheda and District Support 4 Older People accepts the award from Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Pio Smith, and Kayleigh Mulligan of the Louth Volunteer Centre.

The dedication and sacrifice of volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic was recognised at a unique event in Louth County Hall.

To coincide with national efforts to acknowledge the contributions of volunteers over the last two years, Louth Volunteer Centre with the assistance of Louth County Council held a ‘Covid Volunteer Recognition Event’.

The evening began with a live video link to Dublin Castle where the Minister of State, Joe O’Brien T.D., spoke to all Volunteers both in Dublin Castle and throughout the country at various venues who simultaneously held similar events. This event was one of a number of initiatives held during the 2022 National Volunteering Week.

Cathaoirleach Pio Smith then locally acknowledged the fantastic work of the Louth Volunteers, commenting “The efforts of volunteers simply cannot be over praised, to many people the work done by you the volunteers was the lifeline to keep them going.”

Kayleigh Mulligan, Manager of Louth Volunteer Centre, who coordinates volunteer efforts throughout the county said “The events being held across Ireland this evening highlight recognition of the importance of valuing volunteers and volunteering, and showcasing the difference that volunteering makes in communities. Volunteering is a key part of the community response to any emerging situation. While many services effectively shut down, in certain areas there was a greater demand for volunteers than ever before.”

Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin spoke of existing links having been made stronger between the council and the volunteer community on foot of the creation of the Community Call Line during the pandemic and praised all who assisted those in great need.

A total of 87 individual volunteers were recognised at the event, having been selected through a nomination web portal and assessed locally by the Volunteer Centre. The volunteers who so generously gave their time freely in response to the pandemic, performed a variety of tasks, from cooking and delivering meals, collecting and delivering shopping and prescriptions, giving people lifts to hospital and appointments when restrictions were at their highest, fundraising, sourcing and obtaining PPE for vulnerable groups, writing to nursing home residents, and being an ear at the end of the phone for those who needed it, to name but a few.

A letter of thanks from An Taoiseach was provided to all volunteers nominated, along with a badge designed by primary schools organised by the Department of Education. A goodie bag was also provided by Louth County Council as a token of appreciation.

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern, and Superintendent Charlie Armstrong representing An Garda Síochána joined the celebrations to show appreciation of volunteer efforts on behalf of the Louth Branch of the Gardaí.

The event was also attended by local Councillors, Senators and Oireachtas Members, with professional musicians, Glas Quartet bringing a beautiful classical touch to the evening.

List of recipients

Louth Community Response Forum

Adair Tanya, Adeyanju Lolade, John Boyle, Irene Brayden, Catherine Byrne, Mary Cleary, Sandra Fee, Emily Flanagan, Gerry Kierans, Paul McGee, Aoife McMenamin, Stephen Murphy, Aderinola Ntemuse, John Quinn, Megan Walsh

Louth Volunteer Centre

Susan Aghafekokhian, Ahmed Ramla Abdirahman, Iseult Aiken, Mary Akinyemi, Bryony Archer, Maria Bedford, Sandra Bratz, Sylvia Campbell, Ping Cao, Paula Juliet Carolan, Lediana Capuni, Chirwa Mbongeni, Stacey Coburn, Niamh Coscoran, Kathy Curran, Laura Cusack, Niamh Cusack, Camelia Danca, Sarah Dillon, Ina Doyle, Vivienne Dutier, Rosa Gomes, Anne Jones, Agata Laszczynska, Siobhan Leddy, Tracey Lynch. Agie McAteer, Tiah McDonnell, Riyadh Muntasir, Cristina Godia Muro, Kene Obiefuna, Donal O’Brien, Kerry O’Brien, Dorcas Olagbemiro, Moella Olu, Jackie Quinn, Michelle Reburn, Bozena Reklaitiene, Brenda Rock, Naomi Shea, Katelyn Shields, Shannon Smyth, Ericka Swan, Colin Teevan, Lola Tinubu, Rebecca Tumulty, Theresa Woods, Emily Xin Rui Lim, Maria Yasin

St. Patrick’s Scout Group

Gerry Byrne

Drogheda District Support for Older People

Dolores Collier, Eamonn Cooney, Jackie Crimion, Angela Gargan, Paddy McCleary, Tony McKeown.

St Joseph’s GFC

Pat Coyne, Paddy O’Connor, John Temple

Order of Malta

Elizabeth Doyle

Order of Malta Ambulance Corp

Kevin Doyle

Volunteered in his community

Fr Stephen Duffy Parish Priest

Irish Red Cross

Barry Kane

St. Oliver’s Scout Group

Eoghan Khan

Quay Celtic FC

Paul McMahon

Na Piarsaigh GAA Club

Martin Molloy

Culture Migrant Centre

Percy Mpofu

Cooley Peninsula Community Alert and the Peninsula Marine Litter Project

Michael Muckian

Drogheda LGBTQI Support Group

Peter Nugent

Dundalk Social Services Meals on Wheels

Sharon Parkes

Citizens Information

Cecila Smith