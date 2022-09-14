Louth

Louth County Council open online Book of Condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth

Chief Executive of Louth County Council Joan Martin, and Cllr. Conor Keelan, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council launching an online Book of Condolences for Queen Elizabeth II Expand

argus

Olivia Ryan

Louth County Council have launched an online book of condolences, opened in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Conor Keelan said “The county of Louth is made up of a diverse and rich mix of nationalities, cultural backgrounds and beliefs. Louth County Council stands for equality and tolerance towards all residents."

The opening of a book of condolences will give those who wish to do so the opportunity to express their sympathy to those in neighbouring lands who will feel the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who served them for over 70 years, the longest recorded period of any female head of state.”

“As such a long-standing stateswoman she forms part of the background and history of so many people and many will feel her loss deeply. It is with this in mind that I open this book of condolences inviting those who wish to respectfully express their loss and share memories to do so. The book will remain open for a week after which the contents will be printed and sent to the Royal family on behalf of Louth County Council and the contributors.”

