Louth County Council installing 2km of crash barriers to improve road safety

One of the restraint barriers installed by the council.

Louth County Council are installing almost two kilometres of vehicle restraint barriers at designated locations around the county, as part of the council’s Road Safety Plan.

The total investment will amount to over half a million euro, to improve vehicular safety on Louth’s roads, and when complete will offer the most advanced safety barrier system available worldwide.

These works are funded by TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) and Louth County Council.

Local roads set to benefit from these state of the art safety barriers include the N53 Dundalk-Castleblayney, N52 (Ardee), R178 Dundalk to Carrickmacross, and the L1153 (Killany).

Contractor Lagan Operations & Maintenance, are carrying out the work on behalf of Louth County Council. Installation of the new and replacement barriers is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Louth County Council’s Director of Placemaking and Physical Development, Catherine Duff, welcomed the works, saying: “When complete Louth’s county roads will have an advanced and innovative barrier system offering the safest level of road safety in the event of vehicles losing control or being involved in a collision and leaving the main road carriageway.”

The unique barrier terminals also prevent the potential risk of ‘spearing’ of vehicles which was a risk under older systems, and are carefully designed to contain vehicles from potentially careering off the road.