Louth County Council helping women and girls tackle period poverty

Louth County Council is taking part in a scheme to help tackle period poverty

Louth County Council is helping women and girls tackle period poverty, as it is making free period products in a number of public facilities across Louth.

The local authority received funding from the Department of Health for provision of period products in public buildings as recommended by ‘Period Poverty in Ireland’ report by the National Strategy for Women and Girls Committee.

The initiative aims to ensure period products (i.e., tampons and pads) are available to all women and girls who need them.

Louth County Council has received funding from the Department of Health for the provision of free period products in a number of locations including: County Hall, Dundalk Town Hall, Dundalk Library, Drogheda Library, Dundalk Sports Centre and Lourdes Stadium.’