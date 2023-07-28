Louth County Council gets further funding for country roads and laneways

Louth County Council has been allocated a further €118,028 for repairs and improvement works on our rural roads and laneways across the county, under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

The local authority had received an earlier allocation of €304,736, bringing the total for LIS works in 2023 to €422,764.

The funding will support the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by local authorities.

Such roads represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents - providing access to homes, farms and businesses, as well as outdoor amenities such as our lakes, rivers or beaches.

The funding has been welcomed by Louth Fianna Fail Senator McGreehan.

“Good roads are absolutely vital for our rural communities and this investment under the Local Improvement Scheme will make a huge difference in terms of access and connectivity,” she said.

“We are all familiar with the roads and laneways within our own communities that are full of potholes and in desperate need of repair. The funding being delivered under this scheme will help address this – benefitting so many of our families, businesses and in particular our farmers.