Louth County Council ‘disappointed’ over vandalism of new houses

A broken window in a house at the new development at Green Park, Coulter Place, Dundalk

Four houses in a new local authority development at Park Green, Coulter Place were vandalised earlier this week.

Windows were broken at the front and rear windows of the houses, with damage to a patio door, and further damage to the inside of one property on Tuesday January 31.

Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services at Louth County Council branded the incident as disappointing and explained that it will lead to people on the Council's housing list having to wait longer to get a new home.

“These are particularly disappointing incidents, which cause not only additional costs for Louth County Council as a housing authority, but which can lead to a delay in allocating new homes in a time of a national housing crisis,” he said.

“It’s very disappointing for new tenants to see their new home for life violated in this way. There can be an impact on young children seeing this vandalism on their new home and then having a fear of moving to the location.”

Vandalism anti social behaviour are “a real distraction on staff who are managing over 4000 local authority units and a waiting list in excess of 3,500.”

The incidents have been reported to Gardai.

An appeal has gone out to any members of the public who may have witnessed this behaviour to report it to gardai and to Louth County Council on 042 93 35457.