Louth County Council Directors of Service Paddy Donnelly and Catherine Duff retire

Paddy’s varied career with the local authority has included fighting fires to preparing a Cead Mile Failte to not one but two American Presidents, while Catherine Duff was the first woman to hold the post of town and then county engineer.

A native of Marian Park, Paddy’s relationship with Louth County Council began when he joined the retained fire service in August 1979. He then took up the role of Civil Defence Officer with the local authority in 1988, becoming the youngest person in the country to hold the position.

He then moved to the planning section within Louth County Council as administrative officer and was subsequently promoted to Senior Executive Officer in a number of different departments before moving to Corporate Services as meetings administrator. Following the amalgamation of the councils, he was appointed as Director of Service, serving in Operations, Roads and Water Services.

Since 2018, he was Director of Service for Housing, a particularly challenging role given the current housing crisis.

"The biggest challenge at present is finding houses, both for HAP and our own social housing list,” he told The Argus. However, he added that the Minister for Housing had noted that Louth was on target in their delivery of housing.

"We’re in a good place, making slow but steady progress. A number of contracts have been signed in the last couple of weeks, so it is all coming together.”

Looking back on his years with the local authority, he said that highlights of his career include being involved in welcoming two American Presidents, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden to Dundalk, as well as Prince Albert of Monaco when he visited Drogheda, and the hosting of the Fleadh Cheoil in Drogheda for two years.

"The operations around the Foot and Mouth outbreak and the arrival of refugees from Bosnia were also significant, “ he said.

"We also celebrated 50 years of Civil Defence nationally back in 2000, with the biggest event held in the country with over 500 members coming to Dundalk.”

Although he has hung up his boots with Louth County Council, Paddy is not planning on taking it easy just yet.

This week he is in the Balkan country of Montenegro with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe as an observer for the parliamentary elections.

"I’ve done a number of these missions and this one has just come at the right time, ” he said.

After that, he is looking forward to making travel plans with his wife Mary. “We have a son and daughter, David and Sarah, who are making their own way in life.”

While he is going to miss the friendships and cameradarie in Louth County Council, Paddy said he is relishing the thoughts of having more time to follow his own interests, which include hill walking.

Swords native Catherine Duff is also looking forward to having free time after working with Louth County Council for 27 years.

Having worked with local authorities in Dublin, Catherine came to Drogheda in 1995 before moving to Dundalk as Town Engineer in 2001. She subsequently worked as Senior Engineer in Water Services and was Director of Services for the past four years.

Dundalk is “a very different place” than it was when she first started work here over 20 years ago. She is particularly proud of the role which the local authority played in the refurbishment of the Market Square and the regeneration of the town centre, as well as the provision of new parks and playgrounds.

"It’s lovely to see all these things that happened in the last 20 years.”

"I’m looking forward to having a little bit more time for doing things like travelling, getting out on the hills, and playing golf and I’m hoping to do some volunteer work as well.”