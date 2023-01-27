Louth County Council criticised for failing to notify public of closure of busy road

A sign indicating the closure of a stretch of the main Dundalk to Carlingford road due to re-surfacing works

Louth County Council has faced a barrage of criticism for not giving advance warning regarding the road closure of the main Dundalk to Carlingford Road for the long-awaited resurfacing at Bellurgan.

Many businesses and residents on the peninsula only learned about the closure through social media posts on Tuesday evening resulting in widespread confusion.

The Council said that the works had been due to take place towards the end of 2022 and had been put back due to the cold weather. The contractor had told them on Tuesday morning that he would be starting the work the next day.

Local councillor Antoin Watters said he was told by the Council shortly before 5pm on Tuesday evening that the contractor would be starting work on the stretch of road between the Deerpark Road and Bellurgan School the following morning.

He immediately posted the information on social media and said he was inundated with calls from local businesses and residents complaining with the lack of notice given by the Council about road closure.

“This is one of the busiest roads in the country and while the works are definitely welcome, it’s very disappointing that people weren’t given more notice.”

“I can’t understand how you can have such a big road closure and no notice given to the public. It shouldn’t be left up to local councillors to do that.”

He said with traffic being diverted through Ravensdale, Dawestown and Jenkinstown, he has had a lot of complaints from people about HGVs using these narrow country roads.

"We are incredibly disappointed with Louth County Council that neither local residents or businesses were notified of this closure,” Bellurgan Service Station posted on Facebook.

“We are open for business, despite signage indicating road closure from Rockmarshall we are accessible with the full closure beginning at the end of the 60km zone (Little Nippers playschool).”

They said that they had been in contact with the Senior Executive Officer in the Operations Department raising concerns about the lack of notification and the disruption to local residents and businesses as well as the health and safety implications of the diversions in place and are awaiting more information and answers to our queries.

Although it has remained open the shop has been badly affected by the road closure as passing trade has been all but eliminated.

Another businessman who has a shop in Carlingford commented: “Those of us who depend on people travelling from outside the area will be badly hit by this. Times are hard without your customers being potentially put off traveling. When you see so many roads being resurfaced one side at a time with a traffic light system to allow for flow of traffic it's hard to understand why a complete closure was chosen with little warning.”

Louth County Council told The Argus that the re-surfacing works in Bellurgan were originally programmed to take place in 2022 but were postponed due to the severe cold snap as surfacing works cannot be carried out in temperatures below 5°C.

“The surfacing contractors advised Louth County Council of their availability on Tuesday morning, and as favourable weather conditions were forecast, it was decided to proceed with these necessary re-surfacing works immediately. Any further delay would result in the works being postponed indefinitely until another period of favourable weather coincided with the availability of the surfacing contractors.”

According to the statement, Council staff informed the local elected representatives and visited a number of local businesses to notify them of the works.

“A temporary ‘Road Closure’ is required and has been put in place to safely carry out the works, but has been restricted to between 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. to accommodate school transport and commuters. Louth County Council acknowledges and apologises for the inconvenience caused by these necessary 0.75km long re-surfacing work.”

The road will be fully open at the weekend with works restarting on Monday.