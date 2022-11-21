Louth County Council budget for 2023 passed by chairman’s casting vote

Louth County Council’s budget for 2023 was passed this afternoon thanks to the casting vote of the chairman, Fianna Fail Cllr Conor Keelan.

The proposal to adopt the budget, which allows for the expenditure of €158.4million, came after councillors had debated the draft budget as presented by Chief Executive Joan Martin, for just under two hours.

The budget will see the hourly rate for pay-parking in Dundalk and Drogheda go up to €1.30 while a new €1 fee is being introduced for all-day parking in Drogheda.

Commercial rates in rural areas will go up by 9.57% while they will decrease by 4.3% in Dundalk and 3.4% in Drogheda.

Chief Executive Joan Martin told councillors that this was due to the legal requirement to move to a single equalised commercial rate across the county by 2024 following the amalgamation of the councils in 2014.

While some efforts had been made to introduce a base rate in the early years by increasing the rate in the old ‘county’ area, the local authority had struggled to do so, with the recession contributing to their financial difficulties.

However, the time had now come that they had to “bite the bullet”, she said, adding that until the rate is equalised, they can’t use the rates as a tool to increase revenue if they need it or to decrease it.

It was “very regrettable” that it will have an impact, but she said that historically the rate outside the towns was very low, and indeed the rates in Louth are low compared to other counties.

She added that the 9.5% increase won’t mean an increase in rates income, as there’s a 4.3% reduction in Dundalk and a 3.4% decrease in Drogheda.

Head of Finance Bernie Woods said that for 80% of the rate payers in the county area, the increase will be less than €6.08 a week.

The budget will also see local authority tenants pay €1 a week as a contribution towards the property tax of €90 a year currently paid by the Council for each house.

In her introduction to the budget, the Chief Executive said it was once again prepared “against an incredibly complex, uncertain and volatile background”.

While they had been slowly returning to “normal” in 2022, the invasion of Ukraine had left the Council, along with much of the world “grappling with a multiplicity of issues”

These included assisting with accommodation and services for Ukrainian refugees, a huge increase in energy costs and inflation in construction and other contract costs.

This was in addition to other challenges, including he delivery housing, climate change, and an enormous Capital Scheme to fund and deliver.

