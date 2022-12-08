Louth County Council announces new Louth Arts Development Plan which is to run until the end of 202

Louth County Council has announced its new Louth Arts Development Plan, the first in over 10 years.

The plan provides a roadmap for the arts service of Louth County Council to help deliver a thriving and strategic arts service to benefit all citizens in the county.

Over a year in the making, the development of the plan was one of the first undertakings by Acting Arts Officer, Moya Hodgers, who said, “This plan has been a key priority for me since taking on the post of Arts Officer just 18 months ago. The landscape of Louth has changed dramatically over the past 10 years with a more diverse and thriving community living and working in our towns and villages. The last two years have been challenging both economically and socially as we have come to terms with the effects of the Covid pandemic.

"The mission of the new Arts Development Plan is that ‘it promotes a society which values the arts, and recognises their positive contribution to individuals and communities’. This plan aims to deliver an arts service that not only supports artists and the creative sector, but it will create a more inclusive and accessible arts service for all.”

Chief executive Joan Martin supported the announcement adding, “We are so fortunate to have a county that is rich in cultural and artistic talent, and it is our aim to ensure that this is nurtured and supported so that it can be enjoyed by all. The launch of this new Arts Development Plan is a step forward in achieving this and I look forward to seeing the work that the arts office and our creative communities will produce in the coming years.”

The new plan was developed over the past 14 months in conjunction with consultant Grainne Millar of GM Innovations. Workshops were held with members of the local authority, and with the strategic partners of the arts office which included several members of the local arts sector. There was also a public survey which was open for six weeks and the results of this survey showed that people still see arts as a vital service and recognised that inclusivity and diversity are important in the current climate for arts to thrive.

The Louth Arts Development Plan 2022-2026 identifies five key priorities which are intended to help the council reach its goals:

Supporting Artists & Developing Infrastructure – providing strategic support for artists and to optimise space and places.

Community, Health & Wellbeing – providing an arts service that helps build a resilient society and supports people from all communities.

Children and Young People – Nurture and encourage our children and young people to enjoy, partake and learn from the arts service.

Arts and Older People – Enhance the quality of life for our older population and provide supports for our older artists to continue their practice.

Promote Louth as a great place to work, live and visit – work with other sectors to enhance the economic growth of Louth and use arts and culture to showcase all that Louth has to offer.

Copies of the new Louth Arts Development Plan are available to view in English and Irish in the council offices in County Hall and Town Hall Dundalk, Fair Street Offices in Drogheda, in all five county libraries in Dundalk, Drogheda, Ardee, Dunleer and Carlingford and in the County Museum in Dundalk.

Online digital versions of the plan can also be downloaded or printed by members of the public. The online versions are available on the arts services website https://www.createlouth.ie/louth-arts-development-plan-2022-2026/ and on the council’s website https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/publications/arts-development-plans/.

Anyone looking for further details on the plan can contact arts@louthcoco.ie