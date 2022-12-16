Louth County Council announce plans to celebrate St Brigid

Louth County Council is planning a programme of events and initiatives to celebrate and commemorate St. Brigid in 2023.

For the first time, St Brigid’s Day on February 1 will be a national holiday and according to according to leading Brigidine experts, 2024 marks the 1500th anniversary of her death.

With this in mind Louth County Council will begin a series of initiatives that will run between the 2023 and 2024 celebrations to create a meaningful legacy for all to enjoy and participate in.

“Our Brigid1500 programme will seek to engage communities throughout the county to come together and celebrate the life and legacy of Brigid,” said Louth County Council Chief Executive Joan Martin.

"We are planning a range of initiatives including a live concert during the year to include local musicians and choirs; our libraries and county museum will be hosting a series of workshops and lectures throughout the year all centred around the theme of St Brigid."

She also revealed that the Council is offering “a fantastic opportunity for a local artist, or artist group" through anArtist in the Community Residency for which they will be doing a call out in January.

Other events planned include walking tours at St Brigid’s shrine and well in Faughart along with other initiatives offering people the opportunity to learn more about the patroness of Ireland.

The Brigid1500 program will be co-ordinated through the Economic Development section of the council under the direction of Colette Moss along with support from the Arts Office and arts officer Moya Hodgers.

Louth County Council also has plans to partner with Kildare County Council on at least two events in the run up to the 1500 anniversary commemorations in 2024,

Anyone looking for further details on the Brigid1500 plans in Louth can contact the email address brigid1500@louthcoco.ie