Louth County Council and Junior Achievement Ireland partner to deliver educational workshops across Co. Louth

Volunteers from Louth County Council and Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI), have once again joined together to inspire over 200 students in seven schools across the region to reach their potential, through a series of interactive programmes.

The partnership, now in its 19th year, aims to empower students to shape their own future through a positive role model from the world of work.

In the past academic year, volunteers from the Local Authority have implemented the programme in three primary schools, namely: St Pauls S.N.S Drogheda, Ardaghy N.S and Knockbridge N.S. At this level, these hands-on learning workshops teach children how they can impact the world around them as individuals, workers and consumers.

The programme continues right through to secondary school, preparing students for their future careers through entrepreneurship, employability, financial literacy and STEM programmes.

Louth County Council staff visited four secondary level schools: Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School Drimnagh, St. Louis Secondary School Dundalk, Colaiste Ris Dundalk, and St. Vincent’s Secondary School Dundalk.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council, said, “For 19 years, Louth County Council has supported this programme and staff members thoroughly enjoy and value their work with local schools. I am appreciative of staff that volunteer and continue to represent the Local Authority in such a positive manner.”

Louth County Council staff members have been invited to an event to sign up for the next academic year, 2022 – 2023.