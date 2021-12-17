Louth County Council allocated funding for projects that will link Dundalk with Carlingford-Omeath Greenway

The Greenway which currently ceases at Carlingford will extended around the north Louth coast and into Dundalk. Picture Ken Finegan/Newspics

Funding has been allocated to Louth County Council for projects which will eventually see a Greenway running along the entire north Louth coast from Dundalk to Omeath.

In the latest round of funding announced by the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D.

Louth has received a total of €370,00 for the further development of its Greenway net work.

This includes €250,000 towards a proposed Greenway from Dundalk to Templetown as well as €120,000 towards a 12.3km Greenway from the tourist office in Carlingford to Templetown.

These would link in with the existing Carlingford to Omeath Greenway and form part of a cross-border Greenway network.

It was also announced that agreement has been reached on a Code of Best Practice for National and Regional Greenways which

“This Code has been agreed with the farming representative bodies and other stakeholders and provides us with an approved way to achieve voluntary land sales for Greenways where needed,” Minister Ryan said. “Community buy-in is central to the future of our Greenways, which are one of the big success stories of rural Ireland. Greenways are a wonderful amenity for leisure and tourism, and they are also important for everyday journeys to school, work or the shops.

Funding was also allocated to Louth County Council for the N52 Ardee to Castleblayney Bypass.

The county has received €2,827,000 for road improvement works and €297,813 for maintenance.