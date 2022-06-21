Louth County Council agrees to help Stephenstown Pond Trust pay public liability insurance

Members of Louth County Council have approved the allocation of €10,000 to the Stephenstown Pond Trust as a contribution towards public liability insurance.

The matter was tabled by Director of Service Paddy Donnelly under Section 66 of the Local Government Act.

Cllr Maeve Yore quieried the request to provide the funding, asking if Stephenstown Pond is owned by Louth County Council and if the money would be an annual contribution.

She wondered if Blackrock Community Centre could apply for funding as they had difficulty meeting the cost of public liability insurance last year.

Chief Executive Joan Martin replied that there are many opportunities for groups to apply for funding throughout the year, not just to Louth County Council but also to LEADER.

"Stephenstown Pond is essentially a public park. It’s not like other groups. It’s a different animal and that’s the basis why the public liability insurance is being covered.”

She said that the money being allocated by the council would only cover up to the amount on the receipt for the insurance.

"It’s not a loan,”she added.

Cllr Maeve Yore said that while she agreed that it was a public park, it was run by the Stephenstow Pond Trust.

Ms Martin replied that applications under Section 66 of the Local Government Act are made by different groups, and the community grants approved by councillors earlier at the meeting fall under that category.

"People come to us all the time looking for money. Anyone can come in and ask about it. “

The Council had a long standing agreement with Stephenstown Pond going back to the 1990s as the group does the day to day maintenance and running of the facility.

Cllr Thomas Sharkey said he was happy to propose the item as he had done his due diligence and was happy that all the requirements were in place. This was seconded by Cllr Liam Reilly.

Cllr Yore asked that a vote be taken on the matter but was told that a counter proposal was needed. However, she failed to get a seconder to her proposal that the allocation not be given to the Stephenstown Pond Trust and the proposal to approve the funding was carried.