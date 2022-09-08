Louth councillors repeat call for Abbey Shopping Centre to be acquired civic use

There has been another call for Louth County Council to purchase the almost empty Abbey Shopping Centre for civic use.

Cllr James Byrne raised the issue once more at the September meeting of local councillors, but was met with a disappointing response from officials.

"I am once again calling on the council to acquire the practically vacant shopping centre, with a view to opening it up and create a civic space in the centre of town,” said Cllr Byrne. “Despite its celebrated past, the building has been an eyesore for years and is not fit for purpose.”

He pointed out that the ownership of the building has changed hands privately over the years, but nothing has ever been done with it.

"It is possible the cost of investment is just too great, but to the casual observer it would seem the council should step in, and I know we were told the money isn’t there, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t make a plan for the future.”

Just last January, Cllr Pio Smith said Louth County Council should CPO the Abbey Shopping Centre and ‘bulldoze it’ to create a town centre park stretching down to the river, to attract people into Drogheda town centre for both shopping and leisure.

"A large urban space with grassed lawns, wild habitats, play areas and picnic spots could be created in its place,” said Cllr Smith at the time. “This project if it ever got of the ground would in itself be a perfect route to sustainable civic regeneration of Drogheda.”

The most recent response indicated that no such plans would be likely soon.

"The money is not there and it’s not just a matter of acquiring it, there would also be a fee and a value from it changing hands, and the funding simply isn’t there,” said Housing executive Paddy Donnelly. “It doesn’t form part of the Public Realm or regeneration plans as part of the Westgate Vision, so are there no funding options.”

The Abbey complex was built in the 1930s by John Murphy who opened Drogheda’s first purpose built cinema ‘The Abbey’ there and also ran a garage.

When it opened its doors in 1973, the Abbey Shopping Centre grew into a thriving and bustling thoroughfare, with full occupancy, the popular Mildred’s American-style-diner and VG Superstore (later Supervalu) as its anchor tenant, and the Abbey Cinema to the rear.

With the construction of Drogheda Town Centre in the mid 1980s, it began to lose tenants and footfall for its 28 units, and the past decade has seen an increasing demise in the centre, which has a small number of shops still open, and is often the location of anti-social behaviour or vandalism.