Louth councillors ‘in the dark’ about Patrun Sunday at Dowdallshill

Councillors are concerned about the PA set-up for the annual blessing of the graves at Dowdallshill Cemetery.

Dundalk councillors are set to arrange a meeting with local clergy ahead of the Blessing of the Graves at Dowdallshill on Sunday July 17th.

Concerns were raised at the monthly meeting of Dundalk Municipal District Committee in relation to the audio that will be place for people attending.

Cllr. Sean Kelly praised the council for the work that has been done to clean up the cemetery, but asked for further information about the holding of Patrun Sunday, which will be the first major gathering since the pandemic.

He said that as Dundalk FM has confirmed it would not be broadcasting the event, there needed to be some clarity for the large crowds of people who would be attending.

"We have heard there is a sound system in place, but that people might have to take earphones, We need to make sure this is done properly, and have these things sorted beforehand.”

Cllr. Conor Keelan said that the local authority “are a bit in the dark about what is happening.”

He called for a meeting to be held, where representatives of the local clergy and undertakers would be invited, in order to have any issues of concern addressed before July 17th.

The council heard that although the Patrun is a parish event, the local authority make a contribution towards it.

Cathoirleach Kevin Meenan said they would try to arrange a meeting with clergy, to allay any fears that have been raised ahead of the event.

He said the graveyard is “looking well” but there was still an issue with dumping, particularly with black bags being left against walls.

Councillors heard that there is also a problem with people dumping domestic waste in skips the local authority provides at the cemetery.

The meeting was told that the council will look into the reports of illegal dumping.