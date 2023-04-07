Louth councillors ‘hitting a brick wall’ over request to visit Cavan Hill water treatment plant

Councillors are hitting a brick wall in regards to request for a tour of the Cavan Hill Water Treatment Plant, the Cathaoirleach Cllr Kevin Meenan stated at the monthly meeting of Dundalk Municipal District.

He said Irish Water are still denying councillors the opportunity to tour the plant, even if they do all the health and safety checks.

Councillors had previousl passed a motion requesting a visit to the plan, and Cllr Meenan said that as of the day of the meeting “Irish water still denying that they knew anything about the motion.

"Even though we sent the letter on four occasions, we are coming up against a brick wall,” he said.

He added that Irish Water were also refusing to provide a staff member to liaise with councillors.

"We will keep on trying,” he said, adding that the meetings administrator had sent on all the correspondence to them.

"I just hope they will start reading the correspondence some time and come back to us.”

“This is a Fine Gael quando and they need to take ownership,” said Cllr Maeve Yore, adding that she was “fed up” with it.

She outlined how she had attempted to contact Irish Water when there was an issue at Greenhills in Drogheda and they didn’t get back to her until the following morning.