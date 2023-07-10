Louth councillors’ frustration as Ardee Bypass court hearing not expected until 2025

It appears it will be next year before there is a date for a full hearing of the legal challenge to Ardee by-pass.

The long-awaited route is on hold because of a legal challenge by protestors to An Bord Pleanála’s decision that neither an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) nor a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) are required for the proposed multi-million-euro development of a 4.5km stretch which would cross Ardee Bog.

And the Attorney General has now been joined in the proceedings.

Senior Executive Engineer Frank Magee said the court was running out of dates for this year and it would be into next year before a full hearing.

Louth County Council is a notice party in the case against An Bord Pleanála and the AG, which the Board was robustly defending, Mr Magee continued.

The council was not seeking to be joined as a responding party.

Once more, councillors vented their frustration with Cathaoirleach Cllr Dolores Minogue going as far as to say, ‘Shame on those holding (the by-pass) up.’

She said they were all sympathetic to the environment, but the by-pass was ‘for the greater good’.

‘We are doing our best but it’s out of our control. Shame on those holding it up.’

Cllr Jim Tenanty remarked there were more people for the by-pass than against, but those against were more vocal.

‘We should be more vocal on it. The by-pass is a must.’

Cllr Paula Butterly added she was disappointed to read that the route was on Minister Éamon Ryan’s list of roads that could be deferred in place of Active Travel.

‘We have to be very vocal on anything that is for the betterment of the area.

‘This has been going on for donkeys’ years. Enough is enough. We do not have an alternative in mid-Louth.’

Cllr Pearse McGeough highlighted recent gridlock in the town over one weekend when Monaghan, Armagh, Derry and Tyrone were playing in Croke Park, and said another factor was an increase in motorway tolls.

‘The Ardee by-pass is a vital piece of infrastructure.’