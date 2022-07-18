Louth Councillors defend walk out of council meeting, saying they ‘hit a wall of silence’

Louth Councillors defended the decision to stage an en masse “walk out” of the July council meeting, saying "We hit a wall today”.

Cllr. Kevin Meenan, who is also Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District Committee, told the Argus “We had no choice, legitimate questions were being asked, and there was complete silence from the Chief Executive.”

As councillors gathered outside County Hall, he said “No one wants to walk out of a meeting. People want us to be in there, getting business done for the county, but we had no option, we hit a wall of silence.”

He added that the original discussion in the council chamber, which sparked a fiery debate, over calls for rainbow colours to be painted on zebra crossings for Pride celebrations, had “led to an entirely different situation where we had a Chief Executive who just wouldn’t answer any questions”.

"There was no point in continuing the meeting, and the number of councillors who also walked out showed the frustration felt.”

He added that there was “ a lot of other business on the agenda which needed to be dealt with” but would now have to be suspended.

"This is something the Chief Executive will have to sit down with her staff and reflect on,” said Cllr. Meenan.

Cllr. John Sheridan said: “Walking out of a meeting is not in my personality, but we had to do it today.”

He added: "Dundalk Pride happened last weekend, it was a brilliant event, and had the support of the council. I have always found the council to be very supportive of LGBTQ issues.”

"So I am very disappointed that something as small as this, like Pride level crossings, which are in place across the country, and across the world, yet Louth County Council say it is not possible.”

He added: “If there are legitimate reasons why it is not possible, then communicate those to us.”

He said that he understood there were “some concerns about road safety in painting pedestrian crossings, but other councils across Ireland, including Dublin city, have done it.”

Cllr. Sheridan said there was some discussion also about events being held in Ardee, and confirmed that Pride events would be taking place there in August.

Cllr. Joanna Byrne said she was “unhappy that there was a lack of support for the LGBTQ community.”

"Initially I raised the proposal for a painted rainbow on zebra crossings for pride, and secondly for life size painted town lettering.”

"All I wanted to know was why was there a u-turn on this, and when was this decision made?”

She said it was “a real pity that it has come to this, all of us out here. None of us want a disturbance like this, I had other business I wanted to tend to at the meeting today, and I’m sorry that it has come to this.”

Cllr. Byrne added that it was her role to “raise issues for people who I represent.”

"If the LGBTQ community came to me with a request and I took the time to raise it, they deserve answers as to why this is not happening, and I had to get some answers.”

She said it was “the unwillingness of the executive to work with councillors, and communicate with councillors that has led to this today, that so many councillors have walked out of the chamber.”

"We owe it to the people we represent to get the answers they are looking for, and if the executive is not willing to give them, then what is the point in us sitting in that chamber.”

"They forced councillors hands on this.”

Cllr. Paddy McQuillan said it was “very disrespectful of the Chief Executive not to answer questions being put to her."

He added: “This is a democratic forum after all, we come in and ask questions, they provide answers. Sometimes they don’t like the questions they are asked, or we don’t like the answers we are given. But if they are asked, they should be answered, and today should be no exception.”

"We are elected representatives, and we deserve more respect. At the end of the day we represent the people they serve, and they would not be happy with the service they got today.”

The Argus asked the Chief Executive’s office for a response to the walk out of councillors from the meeting.

The response was: "No comment at this time.”