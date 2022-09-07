Louth councillors call for removal of ‘rust bucket’ Hebble Sand from Drogheda Port

The Hebble Sand at Drogheda Port, which has been described as an 'eyesore' and 'rust bucket'.

It has been moored at Drogheda harbour without movement for almost a decade, but now local councillors say enough is enough, and want the ‘eyesore of a rust bucket’ the Hebble Sand removed once and for all.

Drogheda members have agreed to make a last ditch attempt to have the 60-year-old abandoned dredger taken away, after several failed efforts over the years.

Cllr Kevin Callan once again raised the issue at Monday’s September meeting, and received unanimous support for writing to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Drogheda Port authorities once more.

"This is an absolute eyesore across from the main hotel and it is nonsensical that is hasn’t addressed,” said Cllr Callan. “It is incredibly disrespectful that we have had no response or action from Drogheda Port, despite numerous correspondence and we talk about wanting to improve the town’s image, yet we have this rust bucket on the quays for a decade.”

Cllr Callan has raised this issue on many occasions, including when the Chairman of the Board of the Drogheda Port Company, Dr. Joe Hiney, made a presentation to Louth County Council earlier this year.

"I can see no other logical reason other than an absolute unwillingness to co-operate with removing this from the town, and we need to follow formal channels to get this sorted as soon as possible.”

The hopper dredger was built in the UK in 1963, and carried out many years of activity at Drogheda Port before being sold by Dundalk Port in 2012.

The last known owner was Abco Shipping in Hillsborough.

In previous correspondence from Chief Executive of Drogheda Port Paul Fleming, he said the Hebble Sand belongs to ‘a customer of the Port’ but did not identify that customer.

“While I understand, and indeed appreciate, that the vessel may appear a little unsightly, this is only cosmetic” he wrote. “From a marine perspective, the Hebble Sand is “an attractive vessel with a considerable history.”