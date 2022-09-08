Louth councillors agree to erect memorial stone at Dundalk cemetery Angels Plot

A memorial stone is to be erected at the Angels Plot in Dowdallshill in memory of all those infants buried there, councillors agreed at the Dundalk Municipal District meeting on Tuesday night.

It was also agreed that they write to the HSE regarding the protocol that stillborn babies must be buried in the Angels’ Plot nearest to hospital where they are delivered.

The issue was raised by Cllr Edel Corrigan who said she was very disappointed with the response from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital that buriels could only take place in the nearest plot.

She felt this showed a lack of understanding of the distress experienced by families from Dundalk who have to travel to the plot in Drogheda, especially don’t have access to transport.

"It’s a significant issue and we need to provide better for the families affected.”

She also proposed that a memorial stone be erected at the Angels Plot in St Patrick’s Cemetery in association with the Miscarriage Association of Ireland.

Senior Executive Officer Mr Willie Walsh said the proposal would have to be brought to Director of Service Catherine Duffy and to the management team for a decision. He felt it was a good compromise.