Louth councillor calls for protocols on sale of council lands

Louth councillor Tomás Sharkey is calling for a new set of protocols around the sale of council land across the state after seeking information from Louth County Council on its land sales.

He is making the call in the wake of the controversy around Minister Niall Collin's wife purchasing land in Limerick.

"In 2018 and 2019 there were 25 expressions of interest to Louth County Council about the purchase of lands from the council,” he said. “These led to only one advertisement of land for sale and 12 sales of land through the Section 183 process where Councillors vote to sell the property.

"This information tells us that not all land the council sells is advertised in a public manner. It tells us that in the 2 years, 12 pieces of land were sold but only one of these was actually advertised to the market.

"There has been a lot of discussion around the process of selling council lands. Minister Niall Collins faced a lot of scrutiny around his role in the sale of land to his wife. Scrutiny is good when it is fair and balanced.

He said that he believes that the information he received from Louth County Council highlights the need for a formal procedure in the sale of lands.

“Firstly, each council should hold a full register of all land it owns. Secondly, all land proposed for sale should be advertised to the open market. Thirdly, the best price and best community gain should be realised in each and every sale.”

He made his comments ahead of Council’s monthly meeting on Monday at which his question about the land sales is on the agenda for discussion.