Louth councillor calls for more signposts to Faughart shrine as St Brigid’s Day bank holiday approaches

Cllr John Reilly at the gates of Faughart graveyard where St Brigid's Well is located

Calls for more signs at Faughart to direct visitors to St Brigid’s Shrine and Faughart graveyard, home of St Brigid’s Well, were made at the Dundlak Municipal District meeting.

Cllr John Reilly said that tourists to the area were having difficulty in finding Faughart Shrine and and St Brigid’s Well in the old graveyard after looking for the two sites on Google. He said that on several visits to the graveyard, he had met with tourists who did not know where Faughart Shrine was as St Brigid's Well is located in the graveyard, which is approximately 1km away from Faughart Shrine.

He suggested that a quick fix would be the erection of finger signs which would take a lot of confusion out of the situation for people visiting the area.

Cllr Edel Corrigan supported his call, saying that an increased number of visitors were expected this year as it’s the first year of a bank holiday in honour of St Brigid.

Director of Services in Louth County Council Thomas McEvoy said that Louth County Council has contacted Google Maps to rectify any confusion and it seems that the changes have already taken effect.

He added that the Council was in the process of obtaining signage and it will be in place soon. He was aware that St Brigid’s Day and the Bank Holiday were coming up.