Louth connection with Always Sunny in Philadephia starts’ new whiskey

Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day Announce Four Walls Whiskey. Limited-edition Collection Now Available for Pre-Order with Proceeds to Benefit the Bar Community.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olsen in the opening episode of the latest series 'The Gang Goes to Ireland'. Photo from Rob McElhenny's Instagram.

There’s a Louth connection with the new whiskey launched by stars the hit American comedy ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia’ to raise funds for the country’s hospitality workers .

Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day launched two versions of their Four Walls whiskey, with the name playing homage to the walls of Paddy’s Pub, where much of the action takes place.

They released the whiskey to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the show and also to raise funds for bar workers in the United States whose income was badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to create a brand celebrating the four walls that have held our favourite memories in and kept our troubles out," states Glenn Howerton. "We were shooting Season 15 when bars were shutting down all across America. So we decided to source some really great whiskeys and create something as a tribute to the bar and kick it off by giving back," adds Rob McElhenney. "We learned just how rare and how collectible old Irish Whiskey is, and we couldn't believe we got our hands on some and wanted to release it and do something for the people and places that do so much for all of us - the bars and the bartenders," says Charlie Day.

In addition to writing, producing, starring in, and occasionally directing the series, which is the longest-running live comedy show in the United States, Rob, Charlie and Glenn now run a podcast devoted to deep-diving into the history and lore behind the show. "The Always Sunny Podcast" debuted in November 2021 and rocketed up to the #1 comedy podcast across all platforms.

The limited-edition Four Walls whiskey collection will include two products - a rare Irish Whiskey with premium commemorative packaging for serious whiskey collectors and a blended Irish and Straight Pennsylvania Rye offering crafted with bartenders in mind and made to celebrate with fans.

It’s the latter that saw the involvement of Great Northern Distillery and Cooley Distillery along with Wigle Whiskey in Pennsylvania.

For the time being, Four Walls is only available in the United States.