Louth company Sixtwo Digital helps raise €20m for charity

Sixtwo Digital, the digital marketing agency based in Drogheda founded by local businessman Colm Hanratty, has reached a momentous milestone as they have helped raise more than €20,000,000 for different sports clubs, charities and community groups around Ireland.

The first fundraiser they worked on was in 2018 when they worked with St. Fechin’s GAA on their ‘Win A Feckin’ House’ fundraiser, and since then, they have collaborated with Roscommon GAA, Louth GAA, Meath GAA, Donegal GAA, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, Croí – the Heart and Stroke Charity and many other sports clubs and community groups around Ireland.

The agency, founded in 2013, primarily helps clubs with online marketing strategies, selling tickets through various digital channels. Additionally, they also help clubs raise funds through offline tactics also.

Speaking about their achievement, Sixtwo Digital founder and CEO said they are delighted to have reached this milestone.

"The funds we’ve helped raise since the very first fundraiser have enabled clubs to build new community centres and football pitches, they’ve helped improve multiple GAA county boards’ training and development programmes, and they’ve helped raise funds to fight the battle against breast cancer and heart disease also,” said Colm.

“Thanks to our experience in these fundraisers, we can help clubs, charities, and community groups realise their full potential regarding online fundraising. Many of the campaigns we’ve worked on recently have been the most successful fundraisers in their history”.

Sixtwo Digital helps these clubs with all aspects of their fundraising, from logo design to web development to marketing strategies. Due to the number of successful fundraisers they’ve worked on, they can also assist their clients with offline marketing strategies and execution of the live draws.

The agency is based in The Mill Enterprise Hub in Greenhills, Drogheda and, as well as helping clubs and charities around Ireland raise much-needed funds; they have worked with many local businesses, including Scotch Hall Shopping Centre, Drogheda Credit Union, The d Hotel, The Village Hotel, Dan Kelly’s Cider Boyne Boats and more.

To find out more about the agency, you can visit their website at https://sixtwodigital.com.

Keep up to date with how they work with their clients at www.facebook.com/sixtwodigital.

