Louth company Loughran Brewing Store bridges the gap from farm to glass

James Loughran can’t but feel a sense of history and pride when he stands on the family farm at Haggardstown, just south of Dundalk.

He is the seventh generation of his family to farm barley in Dundalk since the first crop was planted in 1908.

His great-grandfather Richard Loughran purchased 40 acres and a house at Clermont Park through the Land Commission, sowing the seeds for its links with the brewing industry. His father Anthony built on this setting up Loughran’s Stores in 1979, taking in grain and barely malt from a network of local farmers.

“I grew up on the farm, just outside Dundalk. It was a lot more rural then, It laid a passion for the rural environment and the countryside that carries with me today,” he says.

With the family still farming the land, James has been concentrating on building up a business closely connected to both the farm and Dundalk’s long tradition of brewing.

After spending time in the United States in 2011, where the craft beer industry is well established, James saw the potential of blossoming interest in craft beers on this side of the Atlantic.

He founded Loughran Brewing Stores in 2014 to represent the best values of the craft beer world - people, authenticity and sustainability and showcase those values by delivering brewers the best quality ingredients.

Based at Clermont Farms, Loughran Brewing Stores began by supplying Ireland's premier craft beer breweries. Within years the business had grown further, bringing on board a large number of the UK's top craft beer breweries and several throughout Europe too.

It now employs ten people and towards the end of last year, acquired Brewers Select, based in Peterborough, in the UK

"We supply the ingredients for making craft beers to craft brewers in Ireland and the UK,” he says. "We source the best ingredients so that the products they make can be amazing.”

"The craft beer market has grown out of very little and in the last couple of years the focus has been on the tastes of younger consumers who what to know about the providence of what they are eating and drinking.”

They source the malt, hops and yeast that go into these beers, partnering with trusted farmers, growers, and suppliers from around the world and hand selecting the products so that they can distribute world class ingredients from Castle Malting, Crosby Hops, Indie Hops, Fawcetts Malting, BESTMALZ, BayWa Hops and OneCircle.

Having built up their customer base in Ireland, the UK and Europe over the past eight years, supplying independent breweries such as Galway Bay in Ireland and Northern Monk in the UK, the acquisition of Brewers Select brings together the finest quality beer ingredients from the world’s best suppliers, all under one roof – now Loughran Brewers Select, which will supply over 1,000 breweries across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

James, who is the Managing Director of Loughran Brewing Stores, says that they are “ incredibly excited to welcome Brewers Select into the Loughran family and build on their success to date.”

"When we started this journey back in 2014, we had a vision of bringing the best ingredients to the best brewers so that they can make incredible beer. Through the hard work of our fantastic team, we've been able to carry that out by consistently delivering what our customers expect, with an eye on the future and sustainability for future generations. We will continue to put our relationship with our customers and our emphasis on personal connections at the forefront of everything we do.”

"We are connecting brewers and beer drinkers back to the producers and helping people to built that connection back to the farmers and growers.”

James is particularly pleased that the business ties in with the family farm, which continues to grow malting barley.

"Our family still farm and it’s something quite important to me,” he says,

"The land around Dundalk and north Louth is well known for having good soil for producing malt and barley,” he continues. “Dundalk has a great brewing tradition going back centuries.”

Sustainability is very important to James as he grows the business and he takes pride in being a zero-to-landfill company.

This ties in with his other business interests with Leinster Environmentals, where he has been for the last 17 years and is Managing Director.

It is Ireland’s largest plastic recycling company and he says “Our aim is to try to get rid of waste plastic by turning it into a new product.”

Loughran Brewing Store were finalists in two categories at the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2022 – Best Emerging Business while Commercial and Marketing Manager Will Avery shortlisted for the Employee of the Year award.

James still lives in Haggardstown parish with his wife and their two young sons. ​​​​​​​He ​​​​​​​is delighted to be working to ​​​​​​​secure the future of the family farm and business for generations to come.