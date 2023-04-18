Louth community shocked at sudden death of Geraldine McCullagh

The communities around her native Kilkerley and Knockbride and further afield were saddened and shocked at the news that Geraldine McCullagh, of Littlemills, Dundalk had died suddenly in Spain on Good Friday, April 7.

Geraldine was a dedicated community worker who devoted her life to helping others. She is best known for her work with the Stephenstown Pond Trust but was also instrumental in bringing the mental health support group AWARE to the county and in setting up the Louth branch of Victim Support.

She grew up on the family farm in Littlemills and had a life long love of the countryside and nature which was intertwined with her work championing rural development.

She attended the Friary NS and Dundalk Vocational School, and later studied at NUI Maynooth, attaining a Hons B.c in Rural Development and Marketing. She worked in McCanns Bakery, Quinns solicitors and Reynolds Electrics in her early years but will be best remembered for her community work which stemmed from her passionate desire to help others.

Her involvement with Stephenstown Pond began when she was appointed as supervisor of a Community Employment Scheme and she progressed to becoming Project Manager in 2011, a post she held until her untimely death. She made a huge contribution to the development of the pond and centre as a resource for the community, leaving a wonderful legacy to be enjoyed for years to come. She was also a supporter of Knockbridge Tidy Towns and the Tidy Towns movement throughout the county.

Working on the farm gave Geraldine a deep appreciation of the countryside and she loved all animals, especially dogs and cats.

She was also a fan of Irish traditional and folk music as well as country music and enjoyed going to gigs and concerts.

Most of all Geraldine will be remembered for her kind and caring nature which saw her reaching out to friends and acquaintances whenever she felt they needed help.

Tributes were paid to Geraldine at the monthly meeting of Louth County Council, acknowledging the contribution she had made to her community.

Posting on Facebook Stephenstown Pond said "Geraldine was one of a small group of committed citizens that transformed a neglected site in Knockbridge into the Nature Park that is Stephenstown Pond. Her vision, dedication and ability to work with a myriad of agencies and individuals to deliver positive outcomes was unequalled and she has left a wonderful legacy as a result of her thoughtfulness and commitment.”

The Knockbridge Tidy Towns committee said they were “devastated at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Geraldine Mc Cullagh. Geraldine’s calm presence, administrative skills, forward thinking and genuine love for community has been a key factor in the development of amenities in our community over many years and instrumental in our success in the National Tidy Towns and other community competitions. We will miss her greatly, particularly her friendship, and no words can adequately express our sorrow at this time.”

The Louth Tidy Towns Together group said “always unselfish with her time and compliments for the work undertaken by volunteers throughout the county Geraldine will be so missed.”

Most of all, Geraldine loved her family, and leaves behind her heartbroken siblings Thomas, Bernadette and Patrick., sisters in law Carmel and Margaret, her adored nephew Patrick and niece Julieanne, relatives and many friends.